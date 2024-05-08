Costa Titch’s family finally know true cause of his death, bringing closure

More than over a year later, the family of rapper Costantinos Tsobanoglou - better known by his stage name Costa Titch - have finally gotten closure with the finalisation of his autopsy. In a statement, the family revealed that pathologists have revealed the true cause of the young rapper’s passing.

“The post-mortem examination revealed significant strain on Costa’s heart, unbeknownst to him, compounded by enduring stress and fatigue. “This culmination likely led to an irregular heartbeat, triggering the seizure that claimed his life,” averred a statement from the rapper’s family. Costa Titch died on March 11 last year after collapsing on stage during a performance at the Ultra South Africa music festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre in southern Johannesburg. He later died in hospital.

A month after his untimely death, Costa Titch’s mother, Lara Langeveld vowed to find out what really happened to her son. It was speculated the rapper suffered from epilepsy and that the stage lights triggered a fatal epileptic seizure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by COSTA TITCH LEGACY | 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 | (@costatitch) Others spread unsubstantiated claims that his death may have been the result of drug use. It has now been uncovered that there wasn’t any foul play involved in his death.