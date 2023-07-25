DJ and radio host Supta continues to take his career to new heights

Ahead of his upcoming EP, DJ and radio personality Supta has whet his fans’ appetite with a new music release, reminding them to relax and be free. Siyabulela Sithole, also known as Supta, is in a new era of his career, new music, a stellar radio gig and a deal with Warner Music Africa.

He was first introduced to music through his family, having grown up in a family of people who loved music. “My dad played the piano very well, my mom was a choirmaster at the local school and all my sisters can play at least one instrument.” His upcoming EP is slated for release in the year's second half and will feature some of Supta’s long-lasting collaborators, including Peekay Mzee, Thalitha and Jim Mastershine, Basetsana, and a surprise feature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUPTA (@supta_dj) “Khuleka” Supta’s collaboration with Basetsana is an upbeat Afrotech single, which is about inspiring his fans. “Khuleka” is a reimagination of Josh Groban’s classic “Remember When It Rained”.

The track takes the listener on a spiritual and liberating voyage, where Basetsana’s melodies lead the listener to a state of tranquillity and a vision of a new dawn. Supta describes “Khuleka” to be an inspiring reminder that every day is a new day to start anew, a new day to forget about all of yesterday's rejections and failures. “The core message of the song is to remind you that when the sun rises, it means hope, it means new beginnings.”

Supta is all about using his music as an outlet to inspire people. His previous single “Emathandweni” features long-time collaborators Thalitha and Jim Mastershine. “It's a song that celebrates the feeling of being in love and actually embracing it without any fear,” he shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUPTA (@supta_dj) “We live in such a toxic romantic relationship society that people don’t believe in love anymore because of many insecurities out there, so why not make a song that changes the narrative.” Supta encourages the youth to always be authentic and responsible for their actions. “Music is very influential and I believe as artists, we have the opportunity to use our creativity and music to positively impact the youth.”