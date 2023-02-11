Jimmy Nevis hosts intimate listening session of new album

Musician Jimmy Nevis recently released his new album, “Things We Don’t Talk About”, which is introducing his fans to a different side of him as he tells his story in an unfiltered manner. “Things We Don’t Talk About” was released on all digital platforms on January 27, since then the celebrated artist has taken his new music across the country.

One of his stops was Johannesburg and IOL Entertainment was invited to experience the album, just as Nevis had intended. Held at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, select media and guests heard the album but through a silent experience. Hearing “F.BA.”, "Ayo" and "FIFA " in loud, noise blocking earphones immersed us into Nevis’ album. Nevis took us on his musical journey, and shared with us the back stories of the songs, where he was in his life and how it all ties together.

This is an intimate album, where he fully expresses himself and lays it all bare. At the same time, he is also trying something new. “Some of these songs I wrote like four years ago, as a joke. I remember writing it and laughing to myself. There’s no ways, I don’t have the balls to put out shit like this. I don’t think this is my brand, I don’t think that this is something that I can do. “I’m living a good life, which should disturb that and you know, as things happen with artists. You find a space to express yourself and one thing leads to another. Before you know it you’ve created something you can’t put down,” he shared.

“Things We Don’t Talk About” is quite the spicy title and opens up conversations about a lot of things, especially personal stuff, but he is talking about in his music. “There's a lot of identity on the album. Whether it be about sexuality, my sense of humour or my personality. The opening line to the album is slightly linked to my roots. “Culturally, the album is very sound, it's very bold, and it's brutally honest and I really liked that,” he said.

