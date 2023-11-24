Kwesta unlocks the 17th bar with new global partnership

Award-winning rapper Kwesta throughout his illustrious career has accomplished things that have placed him on the map and front line of the music industry. Born Senzo Vilakazi, he's been in the business of rap for 16 years and shows no signs of slowing down. Just this year he hosted a live concert titled ‘The 16th Bar Legacy Tour’ in August at Carnival City Big Top Arena.

The award-winning rapper has now unlocked a new chapter - the 17th bar - in his career, a global partnership with Bisquit & Dubouché as their ambassador. In celebration of his accomplishments and his undeniable legacy, Bisquit & Dubouché and Kwesta hosted guests for a unique opportunity that saw the musician narrate his musical journey that continues to see him succeed in the industry. His career began with him being unable to write a 16 bar, which is pretty unbelievable considering he has now been hailed as one of the best in the game, producing certified hits.

“The story of how I got here?” The rapper has to pause and sip before telling his story. “I needed to write a 16, but the problem was I didn’t know what a 16 was and ended up doing 34 bars. “A few days later, Slikour called and said, ‘I think you should come back, we want to chat to you.’ In that moment, my life changed.”

His life really changed - working with Slikour (Siya Metane) and Lebo “Shugasmakx” Mothibe elevated Kwesta from just another broer from Katlehong to someone worth taking note of. At the 17th Bar, Kwesta got intimate and personal with an immersive and stripped-down show – a performance in his career like no other, which brought the attending guests inside his music, the moments behind each song created and where he is headed next. Breaking down some of his biggest moments, such as leaving the stable hands of Slikour and Shugasmakx and having to figure things out on his own as an independent artist, he toyed around with various sounds as he evolved into Kwesta.

Kwesta spoke on how he followed his instincts to success, which is also in line with the progressive spirit and the disruptive cognac pioneered by Alexandre Bisquit and Adrien Dubouché. The brand enables them to tell their own stories and leave behind their own legacies “Much like Bisquit & Dubouché, Kwesta’s story also combines the same defining characteristics which form part of his legacy,” said Ryan George, Campari Group Marketing Manager South Africa. “We’re proud to have Kwesta as our global ambassador and to feature him in the international A Story To Sip TV Commercial.”