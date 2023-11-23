LOOK: Inside season 4 launch of ‘Festive Get-Together,’ SA’s favourite festive season special

Popular media personality Unathi Nkayi once again took on hosting duties at South Africa’s number one festive season special, ‘The Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois’, as it returns to screens for a fourth season. In the TV special, top celebrity pairs recount their life’s journey over a special meal while sharing the challenges of getting together and connecting with loved ones in their busy lives.

In each episode, Nkayi is joined by a different South African chef to create dishes for the celebrity guests that invoke memories of love for their family and friends. Just a few days before the the show premiers on screens, celebrity guests and the production team came together to celebrate the power of human connection at a special launch screening. Nkayi hosted the special screening, keeping guests who came dressed in their festive chic looks, entertained.

Unathi Nkayi hosted the special launch screening ‘Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois’ S4. Picture: Supplied/Dee-Ann Kaaijk “We all have people in our lives who we love but who we often don’t make enough time to spend with.

“If you think about it, time is our greatest gift, and the ‘Festive Get-Together’ always reminds me to be a lot more present at this time of the year,” said Nkayi. Season four’s celebrity guests included the Ranaka Sisters – Manaka and Mpumi (who all appear in episode one with their sister Dineo who skipped out on the festivities) - Wendy Mbatha and Siv Ngesi who was fresh from dazzling the audiences at the Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards.

A panel discussion at the special launch screening ‘Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois’ S4. Picture: Supplied/Dee-Ann Kaaijk Celebrity chefs Bennie Masekwameng and Zanele van Zyl who recently released her new cookbook ‘Senidlile Kodwa’ (Have you eaten?) and Neo Nontso - will all appear in the show this season. They also created the cuisine for the event.

Zanele van Zyl who recently released her new cookbook ‘Senidlile Kodwa’ and appears on the show attend the special screening. Picture: Supplied/Dee-Ann Kaaijk DJ Scott The Girl (aka Zama Mthethwa) provided the beats as those in attendance such as DJ Sabby from ‘Clash of the Choirs SA’, show creator and executive producer Siya Metane (aka Slikour) mingled with the rest of the guests. Marsha Kumire, Marketing Director, Stella Artois remarked: “Bringing people together, in spite of their busy schedules, for these kinds of meaningful moments is what makes the festive season so special.”