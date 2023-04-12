LOOK: Blxckie celebrates hitting 30 million plays on Apple Music, promises new music

Blxckie has joined an exclusive list of South African rappers to reach 30 million streams on the global streaming platform, Apple Music. The 23-year-old joins the likes of Nasty C and AKA among local rappers who’ve reached the milestone. Blxckie shared the news with his fans, with a tweet and a poster from Apple Music that read “Blxckie 30 million all-time plays on Apple Music”. He captioned the post: “Just passed a new Milestone on @AppleMusic. Thanks for listening! new music soon. 💚”

new music soon. 💚 pic.twitter.com/ddHVhoqf5t — somnyama (@blxckie___) April 7, 2023 Impressively, Blxckie has reached this milestone just two years after his breakthrough debut album “B4NOW” was released to critical and commercial acclaim. His early success was also largely propelled by the album’s standout singles “Ye X4” featuring Nasty C, “Big Time Sh’lappa” featuring Lucas Raps and “Kwenzekile” featuring Madumane. Other singles like “Hold”, “David” and “Sika” also helped drive the project and duly saw him earn his first South African Music Award (Sama) for Best Hip-Hop Album.

Importantly, he hasn’t taken his foot off the gas since as he’s been putting out music non-stop over the past year and a half. Blxckie is preparing for the release of the video for “Ronda”, which was one of the standout songs on last year’s project, “THE4MULA”. He recently held a private screening of the music video at The Bioscope Independent Cinema at 44 Stanley, Milpark.