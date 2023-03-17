Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, March 17, 2023

Where’s Blxckie?’ — Fans react to Blxckie's exclusion from ‘Sete Remix’

Blxckie. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

On Wednesday, South African rapper K.O announced that he’d be releasing a "Pan African remix" of his smash hit single "Sete", alongside Diamond Platnumz, Oxlade and Young Stunna.

The trailblazing Nigerian singer, Oxlade, and Tanzanian bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz, are two new additions to the original song and their inclusion is a result of K.O’s desire to help expand the song across the continent.

“I was never big on remixes, but I believed it could be a great chance for us to take ‘Sete’ to the next level, especially bringing in some amazing acts from the continent,” he explained.

“I chose Oxlade and Diamond Platnumz because I wanted to make it organic, and they both bring the West and East of Africa together which is what I had hoped for.”

However, their involvement has come at the expense of local award-winning rapper, Blxckie, and some fans aren’t too happy about this.

“I don't understand why Blxckie is left out of SETE remix, I enjoyed his verse more on the original song,” tweeted @somomzi44410702.

“Nah we don’t want it if Blxckie is not in on it,” @_mphomofokeng replied to the announcement.

“There was no need for a remix and even worse Blxckie’s exclusion was so unnecessary,” added @ted_thee_bear. “His verse wasn’t good but honestly speaking, we accepted it as bad as it was initially but you didn’t have to exclude the dude.”

@softtouchstill shared: “Tbh you leaving Blxckie out on this one will result in a epic fail. Don't say I didn't warn you mkhulu.”

@kelvinmomo24 added: “Nah man this remix doesn't make sense without @bixckie infact you should be the one who's not on the remix.”

Despite all this hoo-ha, I highly doubt Blxckie is too concerned. The 24-year-old is currently on tour in the US, where he performed alongside Msaki in Texas on Wednesday evening.

And last week, internationally recognised R&B star Elaine announced that she’d be releasing a new single alongside Blxckie this Friday titled, “Loving You”.

“Screeeeaminggg l'm so excited to finally share this with you all,” she shared. “This part of my life has been full of love in so many ways. Thank you to everyone involved mostly @blxckie_ loving you out next Friday!!!”

