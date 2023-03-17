Where’s Blxckie?’ — Fans react to Blxckie's exclusion from ‘Sete Remix’

On Wednesday, South African rapper K.O announced that he’d be releasing a "Pan African remix" of his smash hit single "Sete", alongside Diamond Platnumz, Oxlade and Young Stunna. The trailblazing Nigerian singer, Oxlade, and Tanzanian bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz, are two new additions to the original song and their inclusion is a result of K.O’s desire to help expand the song across the continent.

“I was never big on remixes, but I believed it could be a great chance for us to take ‘Sete’ to the next level, especially bringing in some amazing acts from the continent,” he explained. “I chose Oxlade and Diamond Platnumz because I wanted to make it organic, and they both bring the West and East of Africa together which is what I had hoped for.” However, their involvement has come at the expense of local award-winning rapper, Blxckie, and some fans aren’t too happy about this.

“I don't understand why Blxckie is left out of SETE remix, I enjoyed his verse more on the original song,” tweeted @somomzi44410702. I don't understand why Blxckie is left out of SETE remix, I enjoyed his verse more on the original song. — Solly (@Solomzi44410702) March 15, 2023 “Nah we don’t want it if Blxckie is not in on it,” @_mphomofokeng replied to the announcement. Nah we don’t want it if Blxckie is not in on it — MassCountry (@_MphoMofokeng) March 15, 2023 “There was no need for a remix and even worse Blxckie’s exclusion was so unnecessary,” added @ted_thee_bear. “His verse wasn’t good but honestly speaking, we accepted it as bad as it was initially but you didn’t have to exclude the dude.”

There was no need for a remix and even worse Blxckie’s exclusion was so unnecessary. His verse wasn’t good but honestly speaking, we accepted it as bad as it was initially but you didn’t have to exclude the dude. — Teddy Bear 🧸 (@TED_thee_Bear) March 16, 2023 @softtouchstill shared: “Tbh you leaving Blxckie out on this one will result in a epic fail. Don't say I didn't warn you mkhulu.” Tbh you leaving Blxckie out on this one will result in a epic fail. Don't say I didn't warn you mkhulu — Top Boy Lukey 🌐 (@SOFTTOUCHSTILL) March 15, 2023 @kelvinmomo24 added: “Nah man this remix doesn't make sense without @bixckie infact you should be the one who's not on the remix.” Nah man this remix doesn’t make sense without @blxckie___ infact you should be the one who’s not on the remix — Doir (@KelvinMomo24) March 15, 2023 Despite all this hoo-ha, I highly doubt Blxckie is too concerned. The 24-year-old is currently on tour in the US, where he performed alongside Msaki in Texas on Wednesday evening.