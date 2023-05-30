Mr Eazi celebrates the sounds of Mzansi with new project featuring Anatii, Ami Faku, Focalistic and more

Over the past few years, Nigerian Afropop artist Mr Eazi has reinvented himself from a leading figure in the Afropop musical space to a business leader and philanthropist. Now, the 34-year-old is back showcasing his talents as a recording artist with a new project titled “Chop Life, Vol. 1: Mzansi Chronicles”.

The new project is a collaboration between Eazi and his new group, ChopLife Soundsystem. The project features a host of talented local stars including Ami Faku, Anatii, Nkosazana Daughter, Focalistic, Mellow & Sleazy, Major League DJz, Aymos, Mo-T and Moonchild Sanelly. The new album comes after Eazi released a music video from the lead single on the album earlier in the month titled “Wena”, featuring Ami Faku.

Previously, Eazi had released the viral hit single “Patek” in 2022 under his own name. “My new group @choplifesoundsystem just released the video for " Wena Ft @ami_faku " go run it up!!!!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Don Eazi (@mreazi) The project was recorded between Cape Town and Johannesburg over the past year. A press release from Mr Eazi’s team explained: “The Pan-African dance music act’s first album is a 14-track dive into South Africa’s exploding amapiano sound that has become one of the world’s most thrilling and buzzed-about new music genres.”

Eazi himself also added, “Mzansi Chronicles is an ode to the amapiano sound that has been the soundtrack to my parties and me going to clubs. “It’s me working with some of my favourite artists and capturing my interpretation of elements I love from the scene.” Production on “Chop Life, Vol. 1: Mzansi Chronicles” is handled largely by Mozambique’s DJ Tárico (known for “Yaba Buluku,” his 2021 smash hit featuring Burna Boy) with additional contributions from South African beatmakers Mellow & Sleazy, Ghetto Boy, Milan Rendall, LuuDaDeejay, Soul Jam and Mathondos.