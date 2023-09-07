Music rights organisation urges members to secure their heritage and legacy during National Wills Week

South African music rights collection society The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has encouraged its members to participate in the Law Society of South Africa's National Wills Week. The organisation says this opportunity allows members to engage in “forward-looking legacy planning” to help ensure that rights holders’ wishes are carried out according to their wills.

Samro is facilitating these efforts in conjunction with National Wills Week, which runs from September 11 to 15 this year. National Wills Week is an established campaign among the law profession’s social outreach and access to justice initiatives and will offer Samro members the opportunity to secure their legacy by establishing legally valid wills. In support of this, Samro will host an information sharing session with members on Friday, September 8.

Members are encouraged to find an attorney nearby and schedule a consultation session during Wills Week by visiting the Law Society of South Africa's website. "The upcoming initiative presents a unique platform for SAMRO members to preserve their musical heritage and legacy with a comprehensive will protecting their creative legacy and securing the financial aspects of their works for their beneficiaries," Samro shared through a press release sent to IOL. "Samro members can take comfort in knowing that their musical creations will generate income for their chosen beneficiaries in the next 50 years after their passing.

"A meticulously drafted will designate rightful beneficiaries, allowing for seamless music royalty transmission even in the creator’s absence." The release also explained that in the event of a dispute arising as a result of a member dying intestate (without a valid will), Samro will not pay out any royalties until the dispute is resolved, often resulting in frustrated beneficiaries. To avoid these complications and to ensure that rights holders’ loved ones receive the royalties they are entitled to without delay, Samro and the LSSA are putting measures in place to assist members without wills to draft and execute a valid will, free of charge for the week.