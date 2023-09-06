Nasty C launches album pre-order in style with Benny The Butcher collab

Nasty C’s fifth studio album is closer than ever after the 26-year-old South African rapper took to Instagram to share that the album is now available for pre-order on several digital streaming platforms ahead of its September 15 release date. The pre-order for the album, which is titled ‘Love It Here’, was accompanied by ‘Prosper In Peace’, a new single featuring US rap star Benny The Butcher.

The anticipation around the upcoming album instantly saw “Nasty C” trending in South Africa. “TOP OF THE MORNING,” he shared in the early hours of Wednesday, “My new album "Love It Here" drops in nine days! The pre-save is up with #ProsperInPeace ft. @getbenny available for streaming! Do the right thing!! #LoveltHere.” Benny The Butcher commented under the post, “We went crazy”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I LOVE IT HERE (@nasty_csa) This is the third single the ‘Hell Naw’ star has released in the build up to the new album following the release of ‘Crazy Crazy’ and ‘No More’ in June and July respectively. Despite the song having just come out, fans’ reactions indicate that this single might be the best of the lot thus far. Apart from Benny The Butcher, the upcoming album also features afro pop star Ami Faku, frequent collaborator Tellaman, R&B vocalist Manana, as well as rappers 25K and Maglera Doe Boy.