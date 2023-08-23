WATCH: Nasty C talks about his latest collision 'Crazy Crazy' with Coke Studio

“It’s crazy that it’s levels that we ain’t reach yet,” raps Nasty C in his newest Coke Studio creative collisions. This is true, especially considering all that the rapper has managed to achieve within his impressive career and still plans on doing.

Ahead of his highly anticipated album release, Nasty C (born Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo) has collaborated with Coke Studios, yet again for another creative collision. He previously collaborated with Philippine pop artist Zack Tabudlo to release a single called ‘Fallin’ and Nigeria’s Runtown on ‘Said’ and with Buffalo Soulja on ‘Belong’. From the first time, the multi-platinum-selling rapper worked with Coke Studios, it’s been great energy, with the songs always being successful.

Nasty C talks to media ahead of his Coke Studio performance about his newest collision with the brand. Picture: Phuti Mathobela “I still perform some of the songs till this day,” he told the media at the launch.

“I think because of that, we already had a very good relationship. It’s a dope cause, dope music comes out of it, and we get to travel and experience different cultures.” Coke Studios is all about dynamic collaborations that transcend borders, genres, and backgrounds, promoting a culture exchange through music. “We talk a lot about our different cultures, and food and teach each other slang. “I think it’s important even for people looking outside to see us embrace each other’s culture.”

Through his travels, Nasty C has learnt which songs the international crowd vibes too, making him mindful of the music he delivers. This forecast that on his upcoming album, we can expect him to play around with sounds and certainly not just be rapping about diamonds. “This has to be my most honest, open album.” “When I went into making this album I was kind of over this thing of trying to show you how good my flow is or how fast I can rap or how many words I can make rhyme.

“It was more about making music that you are going to understand at first listen, you don't have to play it back three times and be like that’s what he meant.

“With this album, I wanted it to instantly connect with people who wanna listen to good music. It’s very honest, the stuff I say about my father, mother, my son, just where I am in general. Everything is very open and honest.” The rap star is also going on the ‘African Throne’ tour with fellow rap star Cassper Nyovest, who is dropping his seventh studio album in September. The tour is set to be a celebration of the evolution of their music careers and encapsulates their journeys in the game. The dates announced so far include shows in Rwanda, Nigeria, Zambia, Mozambique and Swaziland.