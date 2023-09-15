Nasty C’s ‘best album yet’ is finally here

Award-winning rapper Nasty C has finally released his fifth album ‘I Love It Here’, which he even is calling his “best album yet”. Leading up to the album release, the rapper has had quite the roll-out, pumping up excitement among fans.

The album release has “Nasty C” trending in South Africa, as fans stream his latest offering. Fans have been weighing in all morning on the latest project with many praising the ‘Zulu Man with Some Power’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I LOVE IT HERE (@nasty_csa) Ahead of the release, the rapper held a private listening session at Zwartkops Racetrack in Centurion, where he took friends and collaborators on a musical journey. The exclusive experience started off with a guided racing experience on Zwartkops track and skidpan obstacle courses with several cars of the Mercedes fleet during the afternoon.

The listening session also included performances from Nasty C and 25K, who’s featured on the new album. The 26-year-old rapper in the build-up to the album, released ‘Crazy Crazy’ and ‘No More’ in June and July respectively, followed by ‘Prosper In Peace’, featuring US rap star Benny The Butcher.

Nasty C’s verses on these songs ?? Damn this man can rap fr pic.twitter.com/KvH1dKWCOA — $ ͪ ⷶ ͧ ᷠ_ ᷜ ͤ ꙷ ᷦ🕊️ (@_ShaunKeyz) September 14, 2023 The album features afro-pop star Ami Faku, his frequent collaborator Tellaman, R&B vocalist Manana, as well as rappers 25K and Maglera Doe Boy. “With this album, I wanted it to instantly connect with people who wanna listen to good music.