Sjava and Big Zulu’s national tour kicks off with a bang

Inkabi Zezwe eagerly-anticipated live tour began with a bang when the duo, which comprises Sjava and Big Zulu, performed to a sold out auditorium at the Sunbet Arena in Pretoria over the weekend. Fans from across the country poured into the venue and sang their lungs out throughout the night in support of the two KwaZulu-Natal artists’ first tour as a duo.

After the concert, Sjava took to Instagram to share his gratitude, “Sanibonani khane lento ngiyikholwa kahle manje bekungathi yiphupho ensukwini ngizothanda ukubonga kuwo wonke umuntu obekhona emcimbini we Nkabi zezwe isandla sidlula ikhanda ngibonge nakumkhaya wami @bigzulu_sa abahleli bomcimbi nabobonke abaxhasi siyabonga” “Good morning, I believe this was a dream. Now I would like to thank everyone who attended. Nkabi Zezwe my hand is above my head thanks to my homie @bigzulu_sa, event organisers and all the sponsors thank you.”

The show included opening performances by Inkabi Nation's Mduduzi Ncube, Xowla, Lwah Ndlunkulu, and Siya Ntuli. When Inkabi Zezwe eventually took to the stage, the energy and noise inside the building was deafening. A memorable moment during the performance came as Inkabi Zezwe performed a Sesotho rendition of their hit single "Umbayimbayi".

The duo would go on to perform the hit song five times. Like true rock stars, the pair were also peppered with intimate garments thrown on stage by female fans. Celebrity attendees spotted on the night included the likes of “Shaka iLemba” star Lemogang Tsipa, musicians Busiswa, Stilo Magolide, and Zulu Mkhathini, as well as radio personality DJ Sabby. Earlier this year, when Inkabi Zezwe first came together, they set out to create a body of work that would celebrate brotherhood, their isiZulu culture, and music in a way that connected all South Africans.

Their first single ‘‘Umbayimbayi” found instant success and was certified platinum within a few weeks. The single is now certified double platinum. ‘‘Umbayimbayi” also notably spent a total of five weeks (three consecutive) atop the cumulative national radio chart (RAMS) and six weeks in second place. The duo followed this up with an album titled “Ukhamba” shortly after. The album has also similarly enjoyed major highlights with all tracks charting on Spotify charts on release week.