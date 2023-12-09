The options are endless as Zakes Bantwini, Kelvin Momo and Nicki Minaj release new projects

The year may almost be over but that hasnt stopped some of the biggest artists in the country and the world from releasing new projects, wrapping the year with a bang. Grammy award winner and South African house superstar Zakes Bantwini has released his new album, ‘The Star Is Reborn’.

“My album 'The Star Is Reborn' is like a continuation of my last album, 'Ghetto King.’ I feel like sonically, it’s more or less like an extension of that album because that sound I’m still exploring,” he told Apple Music. Bantwini had already gotten fans excited for the release of singles ‘Mama Thula’ and ‘Abantu’ prior to the release and now that it’s out, they are more than pleased.

My new album #THESTARISREBORN is out on all Digital Platforms 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/QjoMRREMep — Zakes Bantwini (@ZakesBantwiniSA) December 8, 2023 On the new album, Bantwini has a song dedicated to his late parents and features the likes of Skye Wanda, Simmy, Nana Atta, Drega and Thakzin. "On that album, 'Ghetto King, it was an introduction tò the way afrohouse and afrotech - the music, the way now it's sounding - and I felt like there was still a lot of instruments I still want to use in the sound, so the extension of that culminated in ‘The Star Is Reborn’."

The afro-tech superstar is not the only one with a release; private school amapiano hitmaker Kelvin Momo has released a new album 'Kurhula'. Clearly not taking his foot off the pedal, Momo's album come a year after his release 'Amukelani' which was very successful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thato Kelvin MomoSa (@kelvinmomo_) 'Kurhula' has so far received mixed reviews from the public, with his fans loving his new offering but critics also weighing in. International rap star Nicki Minaj has also given the people what they want by finally delivering the long-awaited sequel to her debut album 'Pink Friday 2’.