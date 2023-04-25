‘This guy is the best rapper in the country’: Sizwe Dhlomo, Zingah and others give Maglera Doe Boy his flowers

Maglera Doe Boy’s verse on Stino Le Thwenny’s latest single “You Want Some More” has received widespread acclaim from other local celebs and fans alike since the single’s release on Friday. Maglera, who is a protégé of Khuli Chana and signed to his MyThrone Records, has been on a tear with his feature verses over the past few years. His verse on MashBeatz’ “Never Ride” was widely regarded as the best rap verse of 2022.

Rapper Zingah’s Twitter post of a clip from Maglera rapping his verse on the music video for “You Want Some More”, has gone viral since he posted it on Saturday. “Okay, this guy is the best rapper in the country right now! 😮‍💨” Okay, this guy is the best rapper in the country right now! 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/vMumifeRBa — Bhuda Tingah (@Zingah_LOTJ) April 22, 2023 The post has been reshared by the likes of Sizwe Dhlomo and multi-award-winning music video director, Ofentse Mwase.

Mwase commented on the post: “We need Maglera to blow up”. Another fan added: “It's true. I do think that he has left my fave, Blxckie, behind. “Besides being a dope rapper, I just F with his style. He knows how to make an entrance in music videos and he steals the show. I'm also buying those Puma shoes because of him, he can sell coz I trust his style.”