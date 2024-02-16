Venom and Shishiliza take their sound to new heights with 'Flight Ya Hoseng'

Following the success of their debut album, ‘Love Is Pain’ in 2022 renowned collaborative duo, Venom and Shishiliza are back with a new offering, with their highly anticipated single ‘Flight Ya Hoseng’. The song was released just days after celebrating the second anniversary of their multi-platinum hit single ‘Sondela’.

The SAMA nominated duo have released their new single titled ‘Flight Ya Hoseng’ featuring an all-star crew on board the lovers anthem; the soulful Nomfundo Moh, mfana Pitori and hitmaker Ch'cco, and the talented singer/songwriter Baby S.O.N. Zambian South African hip-hop DJ, radio host and entrepreneur DJ Venom. Picture: Supplied After the success of ‘Sondela’ Venom and Shishiliza decided to get in the studio with Yumbs again to work on a new hit. Bits and pieces were recorded in 2022 but then they hit a snag figuring out our next moves for the song. “We've been teasing the song for about a year on social media and it never caught on and yeah, we just decided to go super aggressive with it and it caught on but I think it also is a timing thing.” explained Sebastian “Shishiliza” Jameson.

“I think you also have to pay attention initially, we wanted to release around November-December but it's like that’s amapiano season, that's dance music season.” Creating hype around the single the crew took to their social media calling all passengers to make a booking for their ‘Flight Ya Hoseng’, gaining traction across all user generated content platforms. “If we had released it, then we could have been doubting ourselves and feeling like the song isn't good enough so I think timing and social media and good music go hand in hand.”

‘Flight Ya Hoseng’ showcases the duo’s creative collaborative nature and their ability to create music that transcends genre with their hybrid sound that effortlessly blends afro-pop, Amapiano, hip-hop and R&B. The talented duo in their lengthy creative process of the song at one point thought they were done with the song, well that’s until Nomfundo Moh’s manager Mpilo heard it and had to have her feature. “He knew this record was going to be a big one and suggested that we add Nomfundo. She came by the same day and laid down her verse. It's been a long journey to get to the final version which we are extremely proud of.”

Zimbabwe-born, Botswana-raised multi-instrumentalist, producer, visual artist and music industry maven Sebastian “Shishiliza” Jameson. Picture: Supplied Shishiliza reflects on how the moment gave them a bit of a confidence boost to reach out to some of the bigger artists. “Nomfundo had some really big hits, and I think we would be unsure if you would even want to do anything with us. “I think it was also a big confidence booster, and also to say that this genre that we're working on it's really something and people are willing to be a part of it.” The SAMA nominated duo won’t be jumping creating another album this year but will rather be focusing on singles but treating them the same way they would an album.