WATCH: Cassper Nyovest and Maglera Doe Boy team up for new drill bop ‘018’

After several months of teasing the song on social media and at various performances, Cassper Nyovest and Maglera Doe Boy have finally released their eagerly anticipated drill-inspired single, ‘018’. The new single is the pair’s first collaboration and comes ahead of Nyovest’s seventh studio album, ‘Solomon’, which is set to drop next Friday.

Apart from Maglera, the upcoming 11-track album also features vocalist Nobantu Vilakazi.

The hard-hitting street anthem was released along with a new music video directed by Nyovest himself. The ‘Doc Shebeleza’ star previously made his directorial debut back in 2020 when he directed the visuals for his hit single, ‘Nokuthula’. The opening of the video hints at the strong spiritual messaging that is expected on the album.

On the opening scene, Nyovest reads out a bible verse, Kings 10 verse 30, "Because you have done well in doing what is right in my sight and have done to the house of Ahab all that was in my heart, your sons shall sit on the throne of Israel to the fourth generation." We’re then taken into a church, where a congregation joins the choir in song. "The Bible is our supreme law," reads a message across the wall behind the pulpit.

The video then interchanges between colour and black-and-white scenes, with Nyovest drifting a car through the streets along with various performance scenes. The new single comes off the back of Nyovest’s ongoing world tour alongside Nasty C. Thus far, the pair have performed in Kenya, Tanzania, eSwatini and Botswana. Next up is Rwanda and Nigeria.