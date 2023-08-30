Cassper Nyovest: ‘Sometimes life can just get really really sad’

Being in the entertainment industry comes with its highs and lows. Multi-award-winning hip hop artist, Cassper Nyovest seems to be currently going through the latter.

Taking to social media platform X late last night, he talked about how “hard” life is. Although he said that he had a really strong head on his shoulders, sometimes that is not enough. “Life is hard. Like , this thing is hard. The one minute you’re on top of the world and you’re feeling great and things are looking positive the BOOM! Life gets at you,” he wrote on X.

Life is hard. Like , this thing is hard. The one minute you're on top of the world and you're feeling great and things are looking positive the BOOM! Life gets at you. "I've got a very strong head on my shoulder. I believe in just dusting yourself up and seeing it through but sometimes life can just get really really sad. Like yoh!" He continued to ask his followers whether they also can not sleep at night when things aren't right in their life. "Am I the only one who can't sleep when they're sad or worried? Like I can't sleep. I will toss and turn the WHOLE NIGHT.

"I hate it cause sleeping would give you peace and rest for a few hours right ? But like , my brian don't shut down if something ain't right with me." The "Siyathandana" hitmaker's fans and followers offered their support, but also agreed that life is tough and offered some tips to help with anxiety. @MekgoeP commented: "Life humbles us from time to time, and challenges bring us closer to God (2 Corinthians 1:4). I don't believe he brought you this far to leave you."

@thembakhanye30 wrote: "It's a tough one hey. Apparently they say you should tell your brain not to think of anything and while doing that try to count 100 times repeatedly until eventually you fall asleep. I always try that method when I'm stressing. It's some sort of hypnosis." @041_roko commented: "Journaling whatever is on your mind helps." Meanwhile, Mufasa is just a few days away from releasing his much anticipated seventh studio album, "Solomon".

The 10- track album is set to drop on September 15. The "Tito Mboweni" hitmaker shared his album cover, which was shot at the St John's Apostolic Church at Tlokwe, on his socials recently. Nyovest is also gearing up to go on a landmark world tour titled "African Throne" with his industry peer, Nasty C from September 1.

The dates announced so far include shows in Rwanda, Nigeria, Zambia, Mozambique and Swaziland. The tour is set to be a celebration of the evolution of their music careers and encapsulate their journeys in the music industry through a well thought-out set-list that resonates with their fans. The two also announced that Dee Koala would join them for the upcoming Johannesburg and Cape Town legs.

Below are the confirmed tour dates: September 1 - Swaziland September 2 - Kenya

September 7 - Mozambique September 8 - Botswana September 9- Malawi

September 10 - Zambia September 15 - 16 - Nigeria September 23 - Rwanda