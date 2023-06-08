WATCH: Dee Koala reveals why her smash hit ‘Gwan’ featuring Maglera Doe Boy took 2 years to complete

Cape Town rapper Dee Koala has joined rapper Maglera Doe Boy on stage during his performance at Red Bull Unlocked in Johannesburg and they performed their smash collaboration “Gwan”.
During her time in the City of Gold, Koala made sure to make the most of her time doing a few interviews on popular podcasts, such as “POPcast 4 Real”, where she spoke about matters related to her rap career and her adidas deal.
Koala dropped the music video for “Gwan” in March, creating more hype around the single that took two years to complete.
She said the track was initially meant to be Maglera’s but ended up being hers as she had laid the verse and a hook to a beat they were working on at a camp Maglera hosted at the time.
“Our relationship is so cool because it doesn't feel like owing or favours it, it’s just fun like that. It keeps us on our toes, which is why he and I have such a cool relationship. So he laced his verse, I didn’t put a verse, then I went home, things happened.
“I couldn’t rush putting the verse on and people were like ‘where’s Gwan, is it still a thing, is it going to drop?’ And I was like eish I kind of need to give them ‘Gwan’ cause I thought I was gonna keep it there.
“After feeling like I could be fine, I chose not to drink in the studio because I felt like it was my time. So I would go there with water and just handle the studio. When I was with ZB I laced the Gwan verse and it was the one.
“Someone else was in the room and said, ‘Dee, you need to tell them what you mean by ‘Gwan’. Meaning whoever is talking about you saying you are not doing the most or you’ve done nothing, tell them what you’ve done.
“Hence why ‘Gwan’ is me being their face, like that and I’m glad I waited otherwise you guys would have had a trash verse and song.”
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW