Zakes Bantwini to celebrate his 20 year legacy with star-studded concert

Renowned South African artist and producer, Zakes Bantwini, as of late has been hosting concerts from Abantu in Cape Town to Sikelela Festival in Johannesburg, and now he is set to take on Durban. This year marks a significant milestone in Bantwini’s illustrious career, celebrating 20 years of culture-shifting contributions to the music industry, and of course, it calls for a celebration.

Bantwini will host a special 20th anniversary concert at the Durban ICC, KwaZulu-Natal. "Collaboration has always been at the heart of my success,“ said Bantwini. “Working with talented artists and creating music that resonates on a global scale has been incredibly fulfilling. As I look back on the past 20 years, I’m proud of what we’ve achieved and excited for what the future holds.”

The 20th anniversary concert will be by his wife musician and presenter Nandi Madida, radio host TBO Touch, media personalities; Boity, Minnie Dlamini, Kwenzo Ngcobo, Heazy, Robot Boii, and comedian Mpho Popps. For the line-up, Bantwini has gathered some of Mzansi’s biggest music names such as Kelvin Momo, Mi Casa, Sjava, Young Stunna, Major League DJz, Sun EL Musician, Drega, Stanky and special guest, Joyous Celebration. Born Zakhele Madida, the musician began his remarkable journey in 2004 while completing his studies at the Durban University of Technology.

That same year, he founded his own record label, Mayonie Productions, laying the foundation for a career that would see him become one of South Africa’s most influential music figures. Bantwini has released a series of acclaimed albums including: ‘Love, Light, and Music’ (2013), ‘Love, Light, and Music 2’ (2017), ‘Ghetto King’ (2021) featuring viral hit ‘Osama’, and ‘The Star Is Reborn’ (2023) featuring smash hit ‘Mama Thula’. The 20th anniversary concert will take place on July 5.