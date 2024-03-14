Tol Ass Mo is making things right and acknowledging the hurtful statements he made about black women

Comedian Tol Ass Mo has publicly announced his desire for “redemption” and admitted to experiencing a mental health crisis in recent months.
In his lengthy statement, real name, Mongezi Mahlangu, detailed how the allegations against him were the start of his “trauma and mental wellness challenges”.
Last year, the comedian made some shocking claims after a court ruling vindicated him from the alleged rape of model and actress Lerato Moloi.
He went on major podcasts, such as ‘Podcast and Chill’, appeared on Showmax's ‘Unfollowed’ and took to social media to tell those who stood with Moloi that the court had proved his innocence.
During his sit down with DJ Fresh on his YouTube podcast show ‘WAW What A Week several months ago, he dropped a bombshell that he was traumatised by black women, but not from his wife Mome Mahlangu, and revealed that they were getting a divorce.
The comedian is making things right, however, following his reconciliation with his wife, and acknowledging the things he said during his “severe depression and breakdown”.
“It is with great regret that I acknowledge the hurtful and confusing statements made during this period, including my alleged disparagement of black women.
“I want to make it unequivocally clear that such comments do not reflect my beliefs or values.
“The person who made those statements was not the person I recognise as myself, but rather a manifestation of the illness and the disorienting circumstances I was in.”
Tol Ass Mo said he has been coming to terms with his actions and also acknowledged his wife’s “unwavering support” at times when his behaviour was “most inexplicable and damaging”.
The comedian’s statement seems to be motivated by a “past acquaintance” who has been threatening his personal and professional reputation.
“This individual’s actions, driven by personal grievances, threaten to undermine the progress I have made in rebuilding my life and career.”
IOL Entertainment