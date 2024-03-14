Tol Ass Mo is making things right and acknowledging the hurtful statements he made about black women

Comedian Tol Ass Mo has publicly announced his desire for “redemption” and admitted to experiencing a mental health crisis in recent months. In his lengthy statement, real name, Mongezi Mahlangu, detailed how the allegations against him were the start of his “trauma and mental wellness challenges”.

The comedian is making things right, however, following his reconciliation with his wife, and acknowledging the things he said during his “severe depression and breakdown”. “It is with great regret that I acknowledge the hurtful and confusing statements made during this period, including my alleged disparagement of black women. “I want to make it unequivocally clear that such comments do not reflect my beliefs or values.

“The person who made those statements was not the person I recognise as myself, but rather a manifestation of the illness and the disorienting circumstances I was in.” Tol Ass Mo said he has been coming to terms with his actions and also acknowledged his wife’s “unwavering support” at times when his behaviour was “most inexplicable and damaging”. Comedian Mongezi ‘Tol Ass Mo’ Mahlangu, his wife Mome Mhlangu and their children. Picture: Supplied The comedian’s statement seems to be motivated by a “past acquaintance” who has been threatening his personal and professional reputation.