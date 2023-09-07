Here are the National Film and TV Awards South Africa 2023 nominees

The National Film Academy has announced the official nominees for the National Film & TV Awards South Africa (NFTA). With a rich history spanning 25 years, the National Film Academy is one of the world's largest film and TV academies, boasting over 7.5 million members globally.

As the driving force behind esteemed awards such as the National Film Awards UK, the National Film & TV Awards USA, and the National Reality Television Awards, the Academy has now launched the annual National Film & TV Awards here in South Africa. The South African annual version of the NFTA will take place at the Opera Theatre in Pretoria on October 21, 2023. Previous notable South African accolades from the Academy's international awards include Trevor Noah's win for Best Talk Show at the National Film and TV Awards USA in 2018 and South African actress Terry Pheto's win for Best Supporting Actress at the National Film Awards UK in 2017 for her role in ‘A United Kingdom’.

In 2023, the South African edition of the hit reality TV show, 'Love and Hip Hop SA', clinched the title for Best International TV Show at the National Reality TV Awards in London. The National Film and TV Awards South Africa will be broadcast to 15 countries, showcasing the depth and breadth of South African movies and talent to a global audience. Sara Kensington, Head of Partnerships at the National Film Academy, expressed, "Every territory we expand in, our goal remains constant: to elevate talent both on/off camera, films and television shows to the global stage.

"The worldwide rise of African music, from Afrobeats to Amapiano, is evidence of the potential African talent possesses. "Starting from South Africa, the National Film Academy is looking forward to providing a global platform for talent and films to succeed worldwide." The oﬃcial list of the National Film and TV Awards 2023 nominees include:

Best Actress 2023 Candice Modiselle (’Love, Sex and 30 Candle’) Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (’Home wrecker’)

Noxolo Dlamini (’Silverton Siege’) Shannon Esra (’Do Your Worst’) Tumie Yakhe Ngumla (’You're My Favourite Place’)

Noxolo Dlamini (’iNumber Number: Jozi Gold’) Thuso Mbedu (’The Woman King’) Kajal Bagwandeen (’The Honeymoon’)

Best Actor 2023 Nay Maps (’Home Wrecker’) Jeﬀerson Tshabalala (’Big nunu's little heist’)

S’dumo Mtshali (’iNumber Number: Jozi Gold’) Thabo Rametsi (’Silverton Siege’) Mothusi Magano (’Wild is the Wind’)

Stefan Erasmus (’Silverton Siege’) Armand Aucamp (’Mense van die wind’) Presley Chweneyagae (’iNumber Number: Jozi Gold’)

Best Newcomer 2023 Gaisang K Noge (’Six In The City’) Ama Qamata (’Blood & Water’)

Nina Hastie (Comedian) Khosi Ngema (’Blood & Water’) Lindah Majola (’The Wife’)

Sicelo Buthelezi (Kleva-ish) Khosi Ngema (’Blood & Water’) Rosemary Zimu (’Nine’)

Best Actress in a TV Series 2023 Kgomotso Christopher (’Legacy) Tsholofelo Matshaba (’The River’)

Michelle Botes (’Legacy’) Tsholofelo Matshaba (’The River’) Elizabeth Serunye (’Skeem Saam’)

Khabonina Qubeka (’Shaka Ilembe’) Cindy Swanepoel (’Binnelanders’) Zikhona Sodlaka (’The Wife’)

Connie Ferguson (’Kings of Jo’Burg’) Rosemary Zimu (’Savage Beauty’) Kgomotso Christopher (’Fatal Seduction’)

Gail Mabalane (’Unseen’) Thando Thabethe (’Housekeepers’ S3) Best Actor in a TV Series 2023

Lawrence Maleka (’The River’) Irvine van der Merwe (’Suidooster’) Zolisa Xaluva (’Kings of Jo’Burg’)

Melusi Mbele (’SCANDAL!’) Jason Willemse (’uBettina Wethu’ S2) Shona Ferguson (’Kings of Jo’Burg’)

Wiseman Mncube (’Shaka Ilembe’) Thapelo Mokoena (’Fatal Seduction’) Colin Moss (’Unseen’)

Craig Urbani (’Makoti’ S2) Hlomla Dandala (’Justice Served’) Mpho Modikoane (’Entangled’)

Best Supporting Actor 2023 Tony Miyambo (’Big nunu's little heist’) Arnold Vosloo (’’Silverton Siege)

Presley Chweneyagae (’iNumber Number: Jozi Gold’) Thabo Rametsi (’Amandla’) Chris Chameleon (’Wild is the Wind’)

Nay Maps (’Home Wrecker’) Niza Jay (’You’re My Favourite Place’) Arnold Vosloo (’Silverton Siege’)

Best Supporting Actress 2023 Thuso Mbedu (’The Woman King’) Letoya Makhene-Pulumo (’Home Wrecker’)

Kate Liquorish (’Do Your Worst’) Awethu Sharon Hleli (’You're My Favourite Place’) Frances Sholto-Douglas (’Fatal Seduction’)

Tumi Morake (’The Honeymoon’) Noxolo Dlamini (’iNumber Number: Jozi Gold’) Nqobile Sipamla (’Amandla’)

Khayakazi Kula (’You're My Favourite Place’) Best TV Drama Series 2023 ‘Adulting’

‘Donkerbos’ ‘Savage Beauty’ ‘Kings of Jo’Burg’

‘Blood & Water’ ‘Shaka Ilembe’ ‘Fatal Seduction’

‘Unseen’ Best Male TV Personality 2023 Quinton Masina aka Naked DJ (’Young, Famous & African’)

Katlego Maboe (’Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars’) Da L.E.S (’Love & Hip Hop SA’) Swanky Jerry (’Young, Famous & African’)

Shane Eagle (’Love & Hip Hop SA’) Somizi (’Living the Dream with Somizi’) Diamond Platinumz (Young, Famous & African)

Andile Ncube (’Young, Famous & African’) 2Baba (’Young, Famous & African’) DJ Speedsta (’Love & Hip Hop SA’)

Best Female TV Personality 2023 Lebo “Jojo” Mokoena (’The Real Housewives of Johannesburg’) Zari Hassan (’Young, Famous & African’)

Nunurai Mudarikwa (’The Mommy Club’) Fiﬁ Cooper (’Love & Hip Hop SA’) Mpumi “Mrs Mops” Mophatlane (’The Mommy Club’)

Kayleigh Schwark (’Young, Famous & African’) Happy “Her Majesty” Simelane (’The Mommy Club’) Annie Mthembu (’The Real Housewives of Durban’)

AnnieMacaulay-Idibia (’Young, Famous & African’) Gigi Lamayne (’Love & Hip Hop SA’) Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series 2023

Gaisang K Noge (’The Wife’) Nthati Moshesh (’Savage Beauty’) Brenda Mukwevho (’House of Zwide’)

Ama Qamata (’Blood & Water’) Nicole Holm (’Donkerbos’) Nomzamo Mbatha (’Shaka Ilembe’)

Charmaine Mtinta (’Makoti’) Siphesihle Ndaba (’Gomora’) Deli Malinga (’Redemption’)

Odelle De Wet (’Binnelanders’) Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series 2023 Morné Visser (’Justice Served’)

Ayanda Daweti (’Gomora’) Abdul Khoza (’The Wife’) Katlego Letsholonyana (’Skeem Saam’)

Mothusi Magano (’Blood Psalms’) Lindah Majola (’The Wife’) Gerald Steyn (’Binnelanders’)

Khaya Mthembu (’Gomora’) Wanda Zuma (’House of Zwide’) Best TV Presenter 2023

Anele Mdoda Minnie Dlamini Somizi Mhlongo

Nico Panagio Lerato Kganyago Katlego Maboe

Lawrence Maleka Tshegofatso Mosupye Emo Adams

MacFarlane Moleli Best Comedian 2023 Loyiso Gola

David Kau Riaad Moosa Celeste Ntuli

Nik Rabinowitz Deep Fried Man Tumi Morake

Tats Nkonzo Barry Hilton Marc Lottering

Mpho Popps Best Competition Show 2023 ‘Celebrity Game Night’

‘Kokkedoor: Vuur en Vlam’ ‘Wie Word 'n Miljoenêr?’ ‘Koppestamp’

‘Noot vir Noot’ ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ ‘Survivor South Africa: Return of the Outcasts’

‘Idols South Africa’ ‘The Ultimate Braai Master’ ‘Deal or No Deal: South Africa’

Best Action in a Film/Series 2023 ‘Big Nunu's Little Heist’ ‘Assassins’

‘Justice Served’ ‘The River’ ‘Wild is the Wind’

‘Kings of Jo’Burg’ ‘iNumber Number: Jozi Gold’ ‘Redemption’

‘Gomora’ Best Entertainment Show 2023 ‘Yo MTV Raps Uncapped’

‘Young, Famous and African’ ‘MasterChef SA’ ‘Survivor SA: Return of the Outcasts’

‘Sunday Sexy Love’ ‘Celebrity Game Night’ ‘Love & Hip Hop SA’

‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ ‘Mzansi Icons’ ‘The Real Housewives of Johannesburg’

Best International African Film 2023 ‘Love, Sex and 30 Candles’ (South Africa) ‘Assassin’ (South Africa)

‘Goodbye Julia’ (Sudan) ‘Augure' (Omen) (Congo) ‘Shimoni’ (Kenya)

‘Gangs of Lagos’ (Nigeria) ‘Sira’ (Burkina Faso/Senegal) ‘The Planter’s Plantation’ (Cameroon)

‘Tera Storm’ (Kenya) ‘Our Brothers’ (Algeria) ‘Xalé’ (Senegal)