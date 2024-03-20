Lorna Maseko on exploring the beauty of the country on 'Homegrown Tastes South Africa'

Media personality and renowned chef, Lorna Maseko, has opened up about her thrilling culinary adventure as she travels South Africa with 10 celebrity guides in ‘Homegrown Tastes South Africa’ Season 2. The second season of the BBC Lifestyle show is set to premiere on S3 (SABC 3) later this year. The news of the new season was announced at the SABC Video Entertainment Content Fest ‘24.

On the lifestyle show, Maseko goes exploring from the Eastern Cape with Loot Love to Limpopo with Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida, finding those diverse flavours that South Africa has to offer. “I think ‘Homegrown’ is such a beautiful show that represents South Africa in such a beautiful light,” Maseko told event host Nomalanga Shozi. “To see our landscape, producer, to see what farmers are doing to see the different ingredients that I get to discover myself. Like abalone, I didn't know about it and how it’s sustainably farmed in South Africa.”

The show is also a reminder for the well-travelled media personality of the beauty of the country. “This country is beautiful, it’s charming, it's incredible, our produce is some of the best in the world and to be able to showcase that to our audience is amazing.” The celebrity guests take Maseko on a journey through their hometown, as the presenter learns about the different produce, restaurants in the area and create a scrumptious dish. Maseko is chuffed over the show’s second season, which first aired last year in March on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174).