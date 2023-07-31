Sithelo Shozi uncovers Makhadzi as this week’s ‘Masked Singer’

Multi award-winning singer Makhadzi was unveiled as the latest celebrity singer in the popular singing competition after Sunflower, Fox, Lion and Lollipop strutted their stuff this week. Sithelo Shozi, who has developed a well-earned reputation as one of the best detectives on the show and been dubbed ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’s’ ‘No. 1 Lady Detective’, was the only appointed investigator who was able to unmask Makhadzi.

This reveal came after the sassy Sunflower shared more obscure clues about her background in a pre-recorded insert before the “Ghanama” hitmaker set the stage alight with her rendition of “Destiny” by Malaika. It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Shozi. Initially, she was derailed by Sunflower’s deep, rounded voice, leading her to Hlubi Mboya. Then, the license plate and soundtrack in the most recent clue package prompted her to gauge that it was either Sho Madjozi or Makhadzi.

Eventually, it was the clues that Makhadzi started her career at the age of 13, sang and danced at taxi ranks, and likes helping people, that directed Shozi to pick Makhadzi. Sithelo’s fellow detective Somizi Mhlongo nearly hit the nail on the head but changed his mind to Zahara just before the big reveal. The show shared on Instagram, “Sunflower bloomed to reveal the one and ONLY @makhadzisa. O Did you guess that it could have been her? #MaskedSingerSA #SunflowerMask #Reveal”