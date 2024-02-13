Bala family announce Sebenzile Jafta's funeral and memorial service details

The Bala Family has announced the funeral service and memorial service of their stepfather, Sebenzile Jafta. The famous music family announced the news of his passing on their various social media platforms over the weekend. Jafta is the stepfather of musical group the Bala brothers, Zwai, Loyiso and Phelo, and their sister Thozama 'Pinky'.

In a statement, Zwai and Pinky, shared that the memorial service would take place on Thursday in Uitenhage and the funeral would take place on Saturday. The Balas revealed that Tat' uJafta on Saturday after he had been admitted into hospital on Thursday evening. “As the Bala family, it is with a heavy heart to announce the untimely passing of our father uSebenzile Jafta early this morning on February 10.

“As amaVala, amaZangwa and maNgwevu (Bala clan names), we would like to say ‘may his beautiful soul rest in peace’,” said Zwai. Siyi Bala Family kungovelwano olunzulu ukwazisa ngokushiywa kwethu ngubawo uSebenzile Jafta osishiye ekuseni namhlanje umhla we 10th Feb. SingamaVala, amaZangwa namaNgwevu sithi bekunga umphefumlo wakhe ungaphumla ngoxolo sibulela ithuba sikunye naye!#RIPTatuJafta #thebalafamily pic.twitter.com/SZRHZ8REeV — Zwai Bala (@ZwaiBala) February 10, 2024 Tat'uJafta became a public figure on the famous family’s reality show ‘The Bala Family’, which aired last year on Mzansi Magic. He was married to the Bala sibling’s mother, Veronica, and on the show, they showcased how they navigated their children’s disapproval of their marriage - after getting married in secret.

Memorial service details: Date: Thursday, February 15 Time: 4pm - 7pm

Venue: Babs Madlakane Hall, Matanzima Street, Kwa Nobuhle Funeral Service: Saturday, February 17