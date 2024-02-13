Independent Online
Independent Online | Entertainment
Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Bala family announce Sebenzile Jafta's funeral and memorial service details

The Bala Family has announced the death of their stepfather, Sebenzile Jafta, who gained fame on their reality show. Picture: Supplied

Published 4h ago

Share

The Bala Family has announced the funeral service and memorial service of their stepfather, Sebenzile Jafta.

The famous music family announced the news of his passing on their various social media platforms over the weekend. Jafta is the stepfather of musical group the Bala brothers, Zwai, Loyiso and Phelo, and their sister Thozama 'Pinky'.

In a statement, Zwai and Pinky, shared that the memorial service would take place on Thursday in Uitenhage and the funeral would take place on Saturday.

The Balas revealed that Tat' uJafta on Saturday after he had been admitted into hospital on Thursday evening.

“As the Bala family, it is with a heavy heart to announce the untimely passing of our father uSebenzile Jafta early this morning on February 10.

“As amaVala, amaZangwa and maNgwevu (Bala clan names), we would like to say ‘may his beautiful soul rest in peace’,” said Zwai.

Tat'uJafta became a public figure on the famous family’s reality show ‘The Bala Family’, which aired last year on Mzansi Magic.

He was married to the Bala sibling’s mother, Veronica, and on the show, they showcased how they navigated their children’s disapproval of their marriage - after getting married in secret.

Memorial service details:

Date: Thursday, February 15

Time: 4pm - 7pm

Venue: Babs Madlakane Hall, Matanzima Street, Kwa Nobuhle

Funeral Service:

Saturday, February 17

Home Service: 07:30

Church Service: 09:30

Church address: Old Apostolic Church, Phalo Street,Kwa Nobuhle, Uitenhage

