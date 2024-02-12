Condolences pour in for Bala family, following death of reality star Tat' uJafta

The Bala Family has announced the death of their stepfather, Sebenzile Jafta. The famous music family announced the news on their various social media platforms over the weekend.

Jafta is the stepfather of musical group the Bala brothers, Zwai, Loyiso and Phelo, and their sister Thozama 'Pinky'. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) Kwaito legend and television personality Zwai Bala revealed that Tat' uJafta took his final breath on February 10. “As the Bala family, it is with a heavy heart to announce the untimely passing of our father uSebenzile Jafta early this morning on February 10.”

He was admitted to hospital on Thursday evening, and despite the family’s hopes, he didn't return home “As amaVala, amaZangwa and maNgwevu (Bala clan names), we would like to say ‘may his beautiful soul rest in peace’.” Siyi Bala Family kungovelwano olunzulu ukwazisa ngokushiywa kwethu ngubawo uSebenzile Jafta osishiye ekuseni namhlanje umhla we 10th Feb. SingamaVala, amaZangwa namaNgwevu sithi bekunga umphefumlo wakhe ungaphumla ngoxolo sibulela ithuba sikunye naye!#RIPTatuJafta #thebalafamily pic.twitter.com/SZRHZ8REeV — Zwai Bala (@ZwaiBala) February 10, 2024 Tat'uJafta became a public figure on the famous family’s reality show ‘The Bala Family’, which aired last year on Mzansi Magic.

He was married to the Bala sibling’s mother, Veronica, and on the show, they showcased how they navigated their children’s disapproval of their marriage - after getting married in secret. Mama V and Tat’uJaftha did not inform any of their respective children that they got married, leaving them in the dark about many issues around their union. TatuJaftha’s soft nature and romantic side were a hit with viewers who tuned into the reality show that opened a lid on the famous family’s life.