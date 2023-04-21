LOOK: The cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ season 3 have been announced

After what felt like forever, three years to be exact, “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” is finally making its highly-anticipated return to Mzansi screens. Lebo “Jojo” Mokoena, Lethabo “LeJoy” Mathatho, Keabetswe Marema, Thobekile Mdlalose, Nicole Watson and Mamus Koka are set to bring the drama and glamour when the new season premières in May.

Season three will follow the cast of six dynamic women as they navigate friendship dynamics, romantic relationships, as well as everything else in between maintaining their lavish lifestyles. The show highlights their successes and struggles in their personal lives as well as with each other. From fashion to philanthropy and social influence, these women have made their mark in the city.

Sonia Mbele, producer of the popular reality show, confirmed that Nicole Watson, who is an actress and works for a PR company, would be on the reality show in an interview with Kaya 959 breakfast show. She also hinted at two OG housewives returning, who are not “bullfighters”, while other housewives did not return to the show after getting violent with each other. Here are the ladies who are set to be the talk of the town on “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg”.

RHOJ audiences know Mokoena’s old soul. Last time round, all of her ventures were tied to her ex-husband, but now she is setting out on her own. Lebo ‘Jojo’ Mokoena. Picture: Supplied Currently, the host of a podcast and radio show is in the process of self-discovery. Mokoena is ready to see what life looks like as a single businesswoman. Mathatho is no stranger to the RHOJ franchise, returning from season 2, she is hoping to change the narrative and reintroduce herself.

This time around, she wants to use her platform to support and uplift the boychild – all while building her empire. Lethabo 'LeJoy' Mathatho. Picture: Supplied With a thriving career and having achieved huge success over the years, is Mathatho ready for the next big step in her life? Marema is the type of wild-spirited woman who will book an expensive VIP table opposite her husband from whom she is separated, just to prove a point.

Born and raised in Soweto, the mother of three is married to a multi-millionaire who counts stacks of cash in broad daylight. Keabetswe Marema. Picture: Supplied This season, viewers will get to know Marema’s interesting and complicated family dynamic and the opulence of her day-to-day life as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and healing while finding her passions and financial freedom from her 10-year marriage. Her story is one of love, sacrifices and trauma. Her goal is to encourage women to love themselves first and to realise that it’s never too late to find their happiness and everything else they deserve.

A self-made millionaire and traditional healer, Mdlalose is a former TV producer and director who knows how to get the action rolling. An advocate for healthy lifestyles, she is launching a charity organisation in the hope of alleviating period poverty and teaching girls how to be financially independent. Thobekile Mdlalose. Picture: Supplied In their home, her husband has presented a dilemma by urging them to expand their family.

Dynamic serial entrepreneur and newly divorced Watson has the right mix for a reality television personality. She has taken on the challenge of creating successful businesses while dealing with challenges in her personal life. Nicole Watson. Picture: Supplied The Steyn City resident and Miss Know It All, does not shy away from a “teachable” moment with her cast mates, has a plethora of international connections and celebrity friends and, while dedicated to her son, she makes time for the Nicci Lee Watson Foundation, which is centred on youth development. Koka’s life is very colourful, with twists and turns on the way to becoming a force to be reckoned with.