WATCH: South African opera singer Innocent Masuku dazzles on Britain's Got Talent

South African opera singer Innocent Masuku received a standing ovation from the Judges on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ after he delivered a stirring performance of 'Caruso'. Judge Amanda Holden said Masuku was “the best opera singer” ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judges had ever seen in all their 17 years.

Masuku received four votes from the judges, but the audience and viewers shared disappointment that he did not receive a golden buzzer. Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa took to X, to congratulate Masuku for his sterling performance and wished him all the best for the competition. South African creatives continue to raise the country’s flag high around the world. I congratulate Innocent Masuku on his sterling performance in Britain’s Got Talent. All the best as you proceed in the competition! @CyrilRamaphosa @SportArtsCultur @BGT



Multi-award winning media personality Siv Ngesi shared a clip of Masuku's performance on his Instagram account and the post was filled with many people who were touched by Masuku's talent.

Multi-award winning media personality Siv Ngesi shared a clip of Masuku’s performance on his Instagram account and the post was filled with many people who were touched by Masuku’s talent. The 33-year-old South African living in London hails from Secunda in Mpumalanga, and according to Good Things Guy, his first public performance was in a production of Porgy and Bess in Argentina. He has since had many career highlights, including a Merit award in the 2019 SAMRO competition and a Drake Calleja Trust award. Innocent earned The Oppenheimer International Scholarship, and The Countess of Munster Musical Trust Study Award for his talents, helping thrust him onto the international stage.