‘Podcast and Chill’ live national tour with MacG and Sol headed to KZN

Following last year’s Podcast and Chill’s successful event, where they filled SunBet Arena in Pretoria in celebration of reaching more than one million subscribers, they are going on a national tour. The captivating live podcast promises an unforgettable experience, blending comedy, topics of interest, and live performances with mesmerising visuals, hosted by MacG, Sol Phenduka and Ghost lady sparking conversations that will leave Chillers on the edge of their seats.

Podcast and Chill: Live Nation Tour with MacG and Sol, will kick off in KwaZulu-Natal and will end in Mpumalanga. Earlier this February, Sol and Mac G released their dates for their national tour, hyping excitement with Chillers across the country. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Podcast and Chill with MacG (@podcastwithmacg) The YouTube channel has grown in the past few years into one of the most talked-about subjects in the country, with their take on their hot topics and pot-stirring ways.

Kicking off at the iZulu Theatre, Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom, the live show promises to be a theatrical journey like no other. Chillers are ready to be entertained, and judging from the comments on social media, they are prepared for anything. EVENT DETAILS:

DATE: Saturday, March 9. TIME: Event starts at 6pm COST: Tickets start from R250 and can be purchased on Quicket