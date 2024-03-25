Swedish R&B singer Snoh Aalegra has been announced as the headline artist for popular festival Rocking the Daises.
Fans will get to belt out their favourites songs such as ‘I Want You Around‘ and ‘Whoa‘, when Aalegra headlines the Rocking the Daisies festival, which is scheduled to take place over three days from October 3-6 at Cloof Wine Estate in Cape Town.
Aalegra confirmed the news on social media, saying that she can’t wait to see her fans in October.
Fans are now begging organiser to schedule a Johannesburg performance for the singer.
Last year, Rocking the Daises took place for one day in the city of gold, at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion, Gauteng.
Known to feature an impressive list of international headliners, such as Stormzy, The Vamps, JID and Westside Boogie, fans are raving over the Swedish singer’s performance and already starting to save their coins for tickets.
Phase 1 tickets will be available from March 27 at 12pm, and while fans wait for tickets to be available, they are sharing their excitement online as they calculate the costs.
@Rochelle__Meyer said: “I have loved Snoh forever, I will sell that house at home if I have to batla bona baya kae.”
@NubianSkywalker said: “Snoh Aalegra is gonna be at ‘Rocking The Daisies’ in October and I just….where can someone sell a kidney? it’s urgent!”
@jojomatches said: “Event organisers in Johannesburg please do the right thing and bring Snoh to us, you know we the best crowd 😭!”
Do you know who Snoh Aalegra is and are you keen to see her perform live?
