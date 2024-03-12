Independent Online
Tuesday, March 12, 2024

The Good Life Show to feature four dynamic events under one roof

McCain Health andf Wellness Talks at the Good Life Show. Picture: Supplied

Published 5h ago

The Good Life Show will be taking place later this year in Cape Town and Johannesburg and there is plenty to expect.

The Plant Powered Show has fast become one of the most successful food and lifestyle events on the South African exhibition calendar and has, naturally, grown into three new shows.

The Good Life Show will now host four dynamic events under one roof, giving visitors access to all of them with one ticket.

The events will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and at the Kyalami International Convention Centre (KICC).

Chef preparing a meal during the Good Life Show. Picture: Supplied

Attendees can expect four shows under one roof; The Plant Powered Show, Natural & Organic Show, Free-From Show and Sustainex.

All shows are aimed at those with an interest in food, health, wellness, the environment, or conscious living.

The show was also open to various trade industries such as retail, restaurant, hotel, hospitality, as well as local distributors and exporters who are looking for innovative, high-quality products.

Visitors will have the opportunity to hear directly from businesses that are making a difference and receive the guidance they need to make sustainable changes that align with their lifestyle.

Attendees at the Good Life Show. Picture: Eugene Ahlers

Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town

Friday, May 31, from 12pm to 6pm.

Saturday, June 1, from 10am to 6pm.

Sunday, June 2, from 10am to 5pm.

Kyalami International Convention Centre, Greater Johannesburg

Friday, July 26, from 12pm to 6pm.

Saturday, July 27, from 10am to 6pm.

Sunday, July 28, from 10am to 5pm.

All tickets purchased via Quicket for The Good Life Show from March 1, will go into a draw to win an amazing KitchenAid valued at R13,990.

The Food Processor you could win is an Artisan, 4L Food Processor which can dice, French cut, shave, whisk, press and more.

IOL Lifestyle

