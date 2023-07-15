A cast of hundreds

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, décor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) Vibrant, entertaining with more than 150 traders offering fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, local retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Koobeshen Naidoo and Henry Ramkisoon are back as the Dingalings. Picture: Supplied Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) The Hollywood Walk of Fame features the greatest music from the greatest movies. Until October 1. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za.

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: (today and tomorrow) KickstArt’s Winnie the Pooh is a colourful and faithful adaptation of AA Milne’s classic children’s story. Stars Blessing Xaba as Pooh, Iain Robinson as Eeyore, Lyle Buxton as Owl, Amahle Tembe as Piglet, Roland Perold as Rabbit, Keryn Scott as Kanga and Micah Stojakovic as Tigger. Ends tomorrow. Booking through Computicket. Playhouse Opera: (today and tomorrow) This year’s Young Performers Project presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring 167 children from more than 50 schools throughout KZN. It is supported by professional performers Aaron McIlroy as the Pharaoh and Georgie Mabbett Kelly as the Narrator. Ends tomorrow. Tickets R150-R250 from webtickets. Playhouse Drama: The Durban Dance Movement festival showcases the best of Durban dance talents with performances in hip hop, Amapiano, break dance, contemporary, ballet, Bollywood and inclusive disabled dancing featured from studios, dance crews and professional dancers from KZN. July 21 at 7pm, July 22 at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets.

DC Thompson Hall, Durban High School: 1950s musical Grease with a vibrant cast of 55 pupils, including girls from 12 neighbouring schools. Ten working-class teenagers navigate the complexities of peer pressure and love. July 25-29 at 7pm, July 30 at 6pm. Tickets R60-R120 from webtickets. Golden Horse Casino, Pietermaritzburg: Ladies’ night with Bash with Tash on July 29 at 8pm. Ladies only, no under 21s. Tickets R120-R150 from webtickets. Durban Botanic Gardens Conference Hall: The Funny Guys Comedy Show on July 30 at 2pm features the Dingalings, the dynamic comedic duo of Koobeshen Naidoo and Henry Ramkisson. Tickets R150 from webtickets.

Arno Carstens performs at Talloula at month end. Music Oval Cricket Ground, Pietermaritzburg: (today) The inaugural Midlands Winter Xperience celebrates local talent with Big Zulu, Sjava, Zakwe, Khuzani, Blaq Diamond and others. From noon. Early bird tickets on webtickets R200, general admission R250, VIP R500. Durban Botanic Gardens: The Music at the Lake Series features Jeremy Loops and also stars Steve Mculu. Drinks and food, welcome, cooler boxes charged R50 at the gate. Bring picnic blankets and camping chairs. July 22 at 1pm. Tickets R150-R320 from webtickets. For more information, visit www.durbanbotanicgardens.org.za Alliance Française de Durban: #FunKedeLiKliveSessions 2.0 Retrograde is an all women event with musicians, crafts, DJs, photographers and videographers. July 22 from 3pm. Tickets R80 from webtickets.

Chamberlain Music Centre, Hilton: Pianist Christopher Duigan performs a selection of music by Liszt and Ludwig van Beethoven. July 23 at 3pm. Tickets from Quicket. Also at Woodgrove Community Centre July 27 at 3pm, Amber Valley July 27 at 7pm, Casa Mexicana, Pietermaritzburg on July 28 at 7pm and 30 at noon, and St Agnes Church, Kloof on August 6 at 3pm. Tickets from WhatsApp 083 417 4473 or [email protected] (except for Amber Valley) St Agnes Church, Kloof: The Durban City Orchestra’s programme of Classic and Romantic pieces from Schubert, Francois Borne and Sibelius on July 23 at 2.30pm. Conducted by Charl van der Merwe. Also at St Thomas Church, Musgrave, on August 6 at 2.30pm. Tickets: R150/ R120 pensioners and students through Computicket. Playhouse Opera: Amaqhawe 2 is an uplifting Gospel concert with award-winning Congolese singer and songwriter Lor Mbongo and some of the best local gospel artists. July 29 at 6pm. Tickets R250 from webtickets.

Bishopstowe Country Club, Pietermaritzburg: The Cane Fields Music Fest in the beautiful countryside features Just Jinger, Daniel Baron, Matt Gardiner, Tom Mitchell, Evo and Tiaan Rivers. Prizes, great food, beer tent and more. July 29 from noon. Tickets R100-R250 from webtickets. Norwegian Settlers Church, Port Shepstone: KZN Youth Orchestra is in concert on July 29 for a short, educational concert at 11am, followed with an hour-long performance concert at noon. The Creston College vocal ensemble joins them. Call Shelley on 071 417 1272. Tickets R30-R50 from webtickets. Talloula, Botha’s Hill: An evening with legendary frontman Arno Carstens whose musical journey spans two decades from the mighty anthems of Springbok Nude Girls to the iconic singles of his solo career. An intimate storytelling evening. July 29 at 7.30pm. Doors open at 5.30pm. Tickets R550 from webtickets.

Jewish Club: Friends of Music concert on July 30 at 3pm featuring the musical duo Opera Angels. Comprising Dr Lisa Engelbrecht (soprano and piano) and Lindsay Thomson (mezzo-soprano), they perform opera classics, sacred music, Broadway hits and contemporary classics. Tickets R120 members/ R140 non-members at the door. No credit card facilities. Art Durban Holocaust & Genocide Centre: Seeing Auschwitz, rare photographs captured by perpetrators, victims and liberators provide unsettling perspectives and stark evidence of mass murder but also of the humanity of the people who perished there. No Under 13s. Until August 20. Entry Free. KZNSA: The Ceramics Association of South Africa presents To Have and To Hold, celebrating members’ creative expression through clay and highlights their journey. In the Park Gallery is You Can Rest, which looks at moments of calm in a world that is chaotic and traumatised. Both until July 30.

Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024. The Gallery, Ballito: Exhibition Flow runs until the end of July. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm sharp, hike Highstakes for an amazing gorge hike and small waterfall climb with rope into the gorge (bypass available). Finish with tea and chocolate cake. R50. Call David on 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Durban Hiking Adventures: (tomorrow) Two hikes to the Whaling Station and South Pier on July 16 at 7am. Meet at Anstey’s car park (by the public swimming pools). Whaling Station hike is 8km and takes 3 hours. The South Pier hike is 17km and takes 5 hours. Tickets R150, Children under 13 R80 on Quicket. Well behaved pooches are welcome.

Events Crocworld Conservation Centre, Scottburgh: (today and tomorrow) Daily feedings and talks until July 19. 10am reptile demonstration and interaction, 11am and 3pm Nile Crocodile feeding and juvenile crocodile interactions and 2pm feeding of marabou storks (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun) and Cape vultures (Tue, Thurs, Sat). See www.crocworld.co.za. Park Square, uMhlanga: (today) Movies With The Stars features the second in the series with Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets. A fundraiser for the uMhlanga Women’s Association. Dress up in your best wizarding gear. Pack a picnic and bring camp chairs or pillows and blankets. Food vendors on site. Gates open at 5pm, screening at 7pm. Tickets R100 from Quicket. Visitors’ Centre, Durban Botanic Gardens: The Decorative Arts Society’s presentation by John Aitchison, Professor Emeritus of UKZN, on Stained Glass Messages in a 100-year-old church on July 18 at 12.30. Tickets R50 for members and R70 for visitors. Tea and sandwiches after the lecture. Call Lynne on 083 281 2994.

Barnyard Theatre, Suncoast: The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, Durban, showcases films from all corners of the globe and showcases the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing. See https://www.facebook.com/FlyFishingFilmsSA. July 19, doors open at 6.30pm. Films from 7pm. Tickets from R360 from Quicket. Suncoast CineCentre: The Durban International Film Festival makes a physical return with 90 films from 54 countries from July 20 to 30. Full programme at ccadiff.ukzn.ac.za and tickets from cinecentre.co.za Kloof Methodist Church Coffee Shop: Lucille Cholerton gives a talk on “Gluten and its Links with Problems of the Mind”, of interest to any who suffer from ADD, ADHD, autism, dyslexia, schizophrenia, depression, and panic disorders. July 29 at 11am until 12.30pm. Tickets R100 from Lucille at 082 841 1549 or email [email protected]