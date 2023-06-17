A concert for dad

Treat your dads, enjoy Durban’s glorious weather, bring a picnic and come and support the over 70 young musicians who come from all around KZN.

The hour-long concert will encompass a variety of genres, with music from the romantic period, movies and musicals. It includes pieces such as ‘Arabian nights’, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, and jazz and rock items.

Conducted by Lykele Temmingh and presented by Cathy Peacock the picnic concert will send you away with a tune in your hearts.

Catch it at the Botanic Gardens Amphitheatre on June 18 at 11am. Tickets are R100 and R75 for pensioners and students from Quicket. For more info call Karen on 083 235 6072.