Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Independent Online | Ios
Search IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, June 17, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

A concert for dad

The KZN Youth Orchetra plays some big tunes for Father’s Day.

The KZN Youth Orchetra plays some big tunes for Father’s Day.

Published 3h ago

Share

Durban - The KZN Youth Orchestra will hold a special Father’s Day concert in Durban’s Botanic Gardens tomorrow.

Treat your dads, enjoy Durban’s glorious weather, bring a picnic and come and support the over 70 young musicians who come from all around KZN.

The hour-long concert will encompass a variety of genres, with music from the romantic period, movies and musicals. It includes pieces such as ‘Arabian nights’, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, and jazz and rock items.

Conducted by Lykele Temmingh and presented by Cathy Peacock the picnic concert will send you away with a tune in your hearts.

Catch it at the Botanic Gardens Amphitheatre on June 18 at 11am. Tickets are R100 and R75 for pensioners and students from Quicket. For more info call Karen on 083 235 6072.

The Independent on Saturday

Related Topics:

DurbanLive ConcertsEntertainmentFathers Day

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe