A feast in our theatres

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Family-friendly market with fresh produce, superb arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The market also trades on the last Sunday of each month from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm. Opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Windermere Antique Fair: About 20 dealers with a wide selection of antiques, vintage and collectibles including porcelain, glass, crystal, jewellery, silver, records, books, paintings, linen and old toys. Interesting treasures of yesteryear at prices to suit all pockets. November 5 from 8.30am till 2pm. Call Helen Clementz at 084 241 0241. Headway Market, Westville: Join the charity for its annual market on November 5 from 9am to 1pm. There will be many food stalls, egg bacon rolls, clothing, crafts, fresh produce, cakes, tea garden, charity shop and live music. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Finnish choreographer Virva Talonen works with the Flatfoot Dance Company. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Nineties vs Noughties is a popular song roller-coaster with a skilled 10-piece cast that resurrects pop and rock icons from both decades. Until December 31. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za.

Story continues below Advertisement

Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) The Chelsea Hotel ‒ A Folk Music Revival stars Dave Starke and Shotgun Tori. They take a trip back in time to the Chelsea Hotel, New York, in the spring of 1968 and meet some of its famous musical residents – Joni, Leonard, Bob, Janis, Edith and Robbie. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse, Drama: (today) Spotlight is a Hayley Howie Dance Studio production featuring a variety of ballet and modern dances to music that will get your toes tapping. At 3pm and 6.30pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Playhouse, Opera: (today) Samthing Soweto does a KZN takeover with his Now or Never Tour, designed by fans and curated by the artists for a sensational show. At 7pm. Tickets R200 to R600 from webtickets.

Story continues below Advertisement

Courtyard Theatre: Portable Home, a global dance project by Finnish choreographer Virva Talonen comes to Durban. A first in Africa, Talonen has collaborated with Durban’s Flatfoot Dance Company. Portable Home will have three performances: on November 4 at 7pm, and November 5 at 2.30pm and 7pm. Tickets from [email protected] are R80 (students and scholars @ R50). Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: Actress Mpume Mthombeni brings her electrifying one-woman tour-de-force Isidlamlilo ‒ the Fire Eater to Durban from November 4 to 9. It’s a collaboration between Mthombeni, who plays Agatha on e-tv’s Durban Gen, and award-winning theatre-maker Neil Coppen. November 4, 5 and 8 at 7pm, November 6 at 2.30pm. There is a special schools performance on November 9 at 11am. No under 13s. Tickets R130 through Computicket or call 0861 915 800. Bridge Theatre, Durban North: The King of Broken Things – a whimsical, profound and poignant one hander by Michael Taylor Broderick, featuring Cara Roberts (as a boy) opens the brand new theatre at the Northlands Primary School campus, on November 4. November 4 to 5 and 10 to 11 at 7pm, November 6 and 12 at 2.30pm. Tickets R130 adults/R110 concessions from Webtickets.

Comedy Newcastle Show Grounds: Comedy award-winner Pelepele brings an epic comedy special to his hometown of Newcastle. He is joined by Charles, Mdu Ntuli, Tumi Stopnonsons, Gavin Kelly and Skhumba Hlophe. November 5 at 7pm. Tickets R200 from webtickets. Samthing Soweto is the star at the Playhouse Opera this evening. Music Jewish Club: (tomorrow) Friends of Music present Razzmatazz featuring Platform Jazz. There will be tables of 10 set up, so that patrons can bring picnics. Doors open at 1.30pm and the concert starts at 2.30pm. Cash bar but you may bring your own drinks. Tickets members R120, non members R140 from Cathy at 082 349 8362. Hilton College: (tomorrow) The Durban Chamber Choir will be presenting a spring concert , Ave Adieu, at Hilton at 2.30pm. Tickets at the door for R100, concessions R60. Join the choir after the performances for tea, cake and chat. The choir performs at St Thomas Musgrave at 3pm on November 6.

Tatham Art Gallery: (tomorrow) Chris Duigan performs a programme called The Popular Piano, with a selection of appealing, light-hearted classics and contemporary film music. Starts at noon. Tickets R100 from [email protected] or 083 417 4473 (SMS or WhatsApp only). Café Tatham is open from 10am ‒ booking is essential. Call 033 342 8327. Morningside: (tomorrow) Naresh Veran is running one of his intimate events Jazz on my Lawn in Musgrave at 1.30pm. To book, message 082 376 0799. Barnyard: Guitarist, singer, songwriter, and globally respected purveyor of the blues Dan Patlansky returns to South African with his full-band electric tour. November 2 at 7pm. Tickets R200 from barnyardtheatre.co.za.

Old North Karibu, Umhlali: Afrikaans pop star Nicholis Louw will perform outdoors alongside the dam and under the stars, picnic style (all food and drinks will be provided by the venue). November 4 from 7.30pm. Tickets R85 to R210 from webtickets. Under 4 free. Madison Avenue, Pietermaritzburg: The Three Kings features DJ Jason 2Ray, Neal Rain and KK in the Best in Bollywood, 80s/90s old school and a rocking performance from KK. November 5 from 9pm. Tickets R175 from webtickets. No Under 18s. Durban ICC Arena: Get ready for the Mzansi Musical Instrumentalist Awards on November 6 from 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. Tickets R200 to R400 from webtickets.

Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) Final weekend of Romancing the Stone exploring the relationship between human beings and stone as a medium, metaphor and artefact in the visual arts. The Green Gallery: (today) Gallery’s 15th anniversary exhibition A Thorn Between 2 Roses. Featuring Shirley Brandon, Andy Anderson and Nicole Pletts, with new bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies. Ends this week. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery, Ballito: 4Fs Sakes, Flora, Fauna, feathers and a touch of fur, featuring prominent artists. Until November 27. Call 072 245 8691.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: At 2pm on October 30 hike Alveston Game Reserve, with some seriously good game viewing including wildebeest. Entrance R30. Call David at 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.