A feast of entertainment for April

Markets Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian on 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. The Flatfoot Dance company perform in The Cleansing at Durban’s Botanic Gardens next week. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Nite Fever takes in the 70s, some of the greatest music of our time from the Bee Gees, John Paul Young, The Village People, Rod Stewart, Boney M, Stevie Wonder and Donna Summer. Until May 22. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za

Rhumbelow, Durban: Classic Cinema features a one-week Easter Film Festival showing a variety of era-defining movies between April 14 and 18, with two shows daily at 2pm and 6.3pm. From Mary Poppins to The Full Monty, Saturday Night Fever to Moulin Rouge. See https://events.durbantheatre.com for screening times. Playhouse, Opera: (today and tomorrow) World Gospel PowerHouse presents Maria, the Musical, a Christian-based musical production of the story of Jesus, giving a voice given to Maria the mother. Today at 7pm, April 17-18 at 3pm. Tickets R250 from Webtickets. Botanic Gardens: The Flatfoot Dance Company with Iain Ewok Robinson present a new piece called The Cleansing, which explores Earth issues to find the true meaning of ecology – the connectedness of human existence to all existence. April 20 to 24 at 6pm. Tickets R100 from [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Durban: CHERbiz & her showbiz friends - Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves sees performer Anthony Stonier in tribute to a unique career that has spanned six decades. April 22 & 23 7pm, April 24 at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Loyiso Madinga will have you in stitches with The Problem Child at the Seabrooke’s Theatre. Comedy Sprytz Premium Lounge, Pietermaritzburg: (today) Sandile M presents Who's Fooling Who, a show featuring local comedians, and features Gagasi FM’s FLYMOTION at 7.30. Tickets R100 from Webtickets. Parkview Hotel: (today) Youth Raise ‒ talented young artists entertain with comedy, music and poetry. Affordable bar prices and bar menu. At 6pm. Tickets R50 on Webtickets.

Seabrooke’s Theatre: Loyiso Madinga’s The Problem Child tells his personal stories and ideas about this country through the lens of someone who is accepted everywhere and fits in nowhere. April 27- May 1 at 7.30pm. Tickets R180 from Quicket. Kenton Lee will play Durban’s BAT Centre this weekend. Music BAT Centre: (today and tomorrow) Full Circle is the long-anticipated work from Kenton Lee. Starts 6.30pm. Tickets R150 from Quicket Whirling Wheels Club, Windermere: (today) Party With The Stars celebrates KZN entertainment including poetry, music, theatre and comedy. Artists include Que Dj, Gukwa, Skillz, Zulu Mammies, Dumile and many more. From noon. Tickets R90 from Webtickets.

Point Yacht Club: (today) Beach Day DBN is a premium beach party featuring the city’s hottest DJs, live performances, street cuisine and exciting outdoor activities. From noon. Tickets R100-R150 from Webtickets. The German Club, Westville: Slide guitar, harmonica, African blues guitar stylings, rock classics and soul vocals all feature in the fresh sound of Robin Auld on his KZN tour. April 18 at 3pm. Tickets R120 from Quicket. Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: 'Mash' (Sibusiso Mashiloane) will celebrate 6 years of music-making on April 20 at 6pm.

Northwood School, Durban North: The KZN Youth Wind Band and Northwood School Brass Band and Drummers present North Winds – an evening of popular music on April 22. Conducted by Russell Scott. Starts 6.30pm. Ticket R65 from Quicket. Jewish Club: Recital on April 24 at 3pm features principal oboe player with the KZNPO Myfanwy Price with Nina Watson on piano. Tickets R120 (members) R140 (non-members) from Keith on 071 505 1021or Bernice on 083 253 7935 Botanic Gardens: Music at the Lake headlines Goldfish and features Veranda Panda, Tanner Wareham and DJ Kevin Louw. Food and drink welcome. Cooler boxes charged R100 at the gate. Bring picnic blankets and camping chairs. May 2 from noon. Tickets R250-R295. See www.durbanbotanicgardens.org.za

The exhibition Somewhere in Between opened at the KZNSA this week. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) presents Somewhere In Between, new work from South African-born artist Jennifer Morrison, with paintings that are about entanglement, hope and struggle. Until May 8. Durban Art Gallery: #OverMyDeadBody by Andrea Walters is an exhibition of 50 Sunlight soap sculptures of the mouths of women murdered by their intimate partners. Until the end of May. The Green Gallery: (today) Paintings just arrived by Charmaine Kraus, Andy Anderson, Pam Benporath, Penny Brown and bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies, Jackie Noakes and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

The Gallery, Ballito: (today and tomorrow) Untethered, a group exhibition featuring a number of prominent local artists. Until May 2. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike the Assegaai Coffee Hike in Cato Ridge for some easy hiking. Meet at the coffee farm. Take Hammarsdale turn-off, right over the bridge, 5km to farm, sign-posted. Fabulous Coffee shop after. Call David at 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: (today) Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana on 039 315 7359 Events Denis Hurley Centre: (today) Free guitar classes for beginners from 9.30-11am. If you have a guitar, bring it; if you do not, then come along anyway. No need to book. For more information, see DHC Facebook page. Durban Beachfront: (tomorrow) From 1.30pm Ratha Yatra: the International Krishna Consciousness Society reinstates their annual Festival of Chariots.

Legacy Yard, uMhlanga: (today and tomorrow) The Durban Chocolate Festival 2 is a dessert and food extravaganza to explore, taste and feast your eyes on Durban’s best desserts. Live music and roof-top bars. Today from 11am to 10pm, tomorrow from 11am to 8pm. Call 064 809 2066. Tickets R65 from Quicket. Umgeni Steam Railway: (today and tomorrow) Enjoy a vintage train ride through the Valley of 1 000 Hills leaving Kloof Station at 8.30am and 12.30pm for Inchanga. Activities including the Inchanga Railway Museum, Thomas & Friends in the Modeller’s Shed and the Inchanga Market, which offers a selection of food for sale. April 16-17. Booking is essential at http://umgenisteamrailway.com/. Midmar Dam: (today) Midlands Family Fun Day from 11am, filled with games and jumping castles for kids, and live music for adults. Tickets from R80 to R150 at Webtickets.

Woodburn Stadium, Pietermaritzburg: (today) Colour Fest SA is a colourful family outdoor experience. Food, wine and beers, fashion, art and many other stalls, with good music and colour powder pops. From noon. Tickets R100-R120 at Webtickets, R150 on the day. Kids below 10 free. Alliance Française: Cine club features Philippe Lacôte’s La nuit des rois (Night of the Kings) in which a young man is sent to "La Maca" prison in the middle of an Ivory Coast forest ruled by its prisoners and must tell a story to the other prisoners. April 20 at 6pm. Entrance free. St Thomas Church, Musgrave: An evening of Ballroom and Latin social dancing on April 30 from 6.30pm. Bring your own drinks and snacks. Tickets R60. Enquiries: Patti 079 564 5230.