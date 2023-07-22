A feast of festivals

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Glenwood Street Market: Every Saturday this community based market offers an array of organic fruit and veg; nutritional sourdough loaves; sauces and pickles; books, records, movies, coffees and dangerously good cakes, tarts and biscuits. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. For more WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders. Fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, local retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

The ATKV Tienertoneel Durban Streeksfest takes place at the Playhouse Drama this week. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) The Hollywood Walk of Fame features the greatest music from the greatest movies. Until October 1. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za Playhouse Drama: (today) The Durban Dance Movement festival showcases explosive performances in hip hop, Amapiano, break dance, contemporary, ballet, Bollywood and inclusive disabled dancing featured from studios, dance crews and professional dancers from KZN. At 2pm and 7pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets. DC Thompson Hall, Durban High School: The school is staging the 1950s musical, Grease, with a vibrant cast of 55 pupils. July 25-29 at 7pm, July 30 at 6pm. Tickets R60-R120 from webtickets.

Playhouse Drama: The ATKV Tienertoneel Durban Streeksfest featuring productions in Afrikaans by high school pupils that challenge boundaries and add fresh perspectives. July 26-29 at 3.30pm. Tickets R30 from webtickets. Full programme at https://indd.adobe.com/view/9f431ea4-bc4b-4d40-885e-6245c6867594 Dropkick Murphy’s: MC Thami Dlamini and friends give you the best in comedy and music. Starring musicians DJ Brentano, Masandi, and The Trinity and comedians Q Dube, Felicia Pillay, Tsitsi Chiuma, Mr Wow and Rory Petzer. July26 at 6pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Golden Horse Casino, Pietermaritzburg: It’s ladies’ night with Bash with Tash on July 29 at 8pm. Ladies only, no under 21s. Tickets R120-R150 from webtickets.

Durban Botanic Gardens Conference Hall: An afternoon of laughter at the Funny Guys Comedy Show with the Dingalings, on July 30 at 2pm. A comedic experience from the dynamic duo of Koobeshen Naidoo and Henry Ramkisson. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Opera Angels Dr Lisa Engelbrecht and Lindsay Thomson perform for Friends of Music next weekend. Durban Botanic Gardens: (today) The Music at the Lake features Jeremy Loops and Steve Mculu. Drinks and food are welcome. Cooler boxes charged R50 at the gate. Bring picnic blankets and camping chairs. From 1pm. Tickets R150-R320 from webtickets. For more visit www.durbanbotanicgardens.org.za Alliance Française de Durban: (today) #FunKedeLiKliveSessions 2.0 Retrograde is an all women event to uplift women musicians, women in crafts, women DJs, photographers and videographers. From 3pm. Tickets R80 from webtickets.

Chamberlain Music Centre, Hilton: (tomorrow) Pianist Christopher Duigan performs music by Liszt at 3pm. Tickets from Quicket. Also at Woodgrove Community Centre July 27 at 3pm, Amber Valley July 27 at 7pm, Casa Mexicana, Pietermaritzburg, on July 28 at 7pm and 30 at noon, and St Agnes Church, Kloof on August 6 at 3pm. Tickets from WhatsApp 0834174473 or [email protected]sicrevival.co.za (except for Amber Valley) St Agnes Church, Kloof: (tomorrow) The Durban City Orchestra, conducted by Charl van der Merwe at 2.30pm. Also at St Thomas Church, Musgrave on August 6 at 2.30pm. Tickets: R150/ R120 pensioners and students through Computicket. Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: Every Wednesday at 5.30pm, catch a selection of excellent jazz musicians. Tickets 100, pensioners R70, students R40 from [email protected]

The Breakfast Room, Point: iNdumba Music Experience features performances from Mthuthu and Dr Madala Kunene, Zawadi YaMungu, Ntomb’yelanga, Imbongi Yosizi, Imbongi Edlangamandla and The New Sound of SA. July 28 at 6pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Playhouse Opera: Amaqhawe 2 is an uplifting Gospel concert featuring the multi-award winning Congolese singer and songwriter, Lor Mbongo, accompanied by local gospel artists. July 29 at 6pm. Tickets R250 from webtickets. Bishopstowe Country Club, Pietermaritzburg: The Cane Fields Music Fest in the beautiful countryside features, Just Jinger, Daniel Baron, Matt Gardiner, Tom Mitchell, Evo and Tiaan Rivers. Prizes, great food, beer tent and more. July 29 from noon. Tickets R100-R250 from webtickets.

Norwegian Settlers Church, Port Shepstone: KZN Youth Orchestra in concert on July 29. Short, educational concert at 11am and an hour long concert at noon. The Creston College vocal ensemble joins them. Call Shelley on 071 417 1272. Tickets R30-R50 from webtickets. Talloula, Botha’s Hill: “Beneath the chords” evening with Arno Carstens. An intimate storytelling evening where musicians share the anecdotes behind their songs. July 29 at 7.30pm. Doors open at 5.30pm. Tickets R550 from webtickets. Jewish Club: Friends of Music’s hosts Opera Angels on July 30 at 3pm by Dr Lisa Engelbrecht (soprano and piano) and Lindsay Thomson (mezzo-soprano). Tickets R120 members/ R140 non-members at the door. No card facilities.

Playhouse, Drama: All Stars Shine celebrates talented young musicians in KwaZulu-Natal, showcasing the top 10 school music ensembles. August 5 at 2pm. Tickets R50 from webtickets. Art Durban Holocaust & Genocide Centre: Seeing Auschwitz, presents rare photographs by perpetrators, victims and liberators showing stark evidence of mass murder, but also of the humanity of the people who perished there. No Under 13s. Until August 20. Entry free. KZNSA: The Ceramics Association of South Africa presents, “To Have and To Hold” celebrating creative expression through clay. In the Park Gallery is, “You Can Rest”, which looks at moments of calm in a world that is chaotic and traumatised. Both until July 30.

Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition, Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024. The Gallery, Ballito: Exhibition Flow runs until the end of July. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) Away hike this weekend. At 2pm on July 30 hike Mariannhill Monastery and discover its incredible history. Call David on 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am, for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. The Caledonian Pipe Bands in action at last year’s Highland Games at Fort Nottingham. Events Suncoast CineCentre: (today and tomorrow) The Durban International Film Festival makes a physical return showcasing 90 films from 54 countries until July 30. Full programme at ccadiff.ukzn.ac.za. Tickets from cinecentre.co.za.

Royal Showgrounds, Pietermaritzburg: The KZN Honey Festival reveals the world of bees and their importance to the environment. Fun and informative day with interactive demonstrations and industry related products on offer. July 30 from 9am. Tickets R50 from webtickets. Kloof Methodist Church Coffee Shop: Lucille Cholerton gives a talk on “Gluten and its Links with Problems of the Mind” such as ADD, ADHD, autism, dyslexia, schizophrenia, depression and panic disorders. July 29 at 11am until 12.30pm. Tickets R100 from Lucille at 082 841 1549 or email [email protected] Kloof and Highway SPCA: Durban Home Brewers bring you Ales for Tails – a family-friendly craft beer, gin and music festival. Big band line-up and more than 30 home brewed beers, street food, wine etc. August 5 from 11am. Tickets R50-R120 from webtickets.

Suncoast Globe: The Durban International Book Fair celebrates authors and book launches and features more than 150 presentations on three stages from local and international from August 9-13. Full programme at http://www.durbanbookfair.co.za/Programme/. Fort Nottingham Museum: The Fort Nottingham Highland celebrates all things Scottish on Women’s Day, August 9. Enjoy watching tossing the caber; tug-o’-war, walk the weight, the kilted mile; hammer throw; weight over the bar and stone put; complemented by Celtic dancing, piped bands. Wearing tartan, eat shortbread and sample whisky. Tickets from Quicket. Hilton College: The 23rd Hilton Arts Festival features three days of theatre, performance, dance, music, film, art and more. August 11-13. Full programme at 2023-Hilton-Arts-Festival-programme.pdf.