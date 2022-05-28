A feast of good shows

Markets Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm, and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. La Lucia Antiques Fair: Double celebration of 19 years of the fair and Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee on June 5, at La Lucia Mall from 9am to 3pm. Engraved crystal, precious porcelain, antique and retro costume jewellery, vintage tea sets and quirky Items. Call Sandy at 082 705 4882 or 060 817 1168.

Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Thank You For the Music is a tribute to Abba, The Bee Gees and Queen. Take a trip through the ’70s and the ’80s when glitz, glam and some of the greatest pop tunes ever written emerged. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za Schlesinger Theatre, Michaelhouse: (today) Origins is the story of a child and her relationship with her father from before her birth to the shifting and increasingly difficult relationship with her father. At 7.30pm. Tickets are R150 (R120 for pensioners and pupils) from www.quicket.co.za. Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Impossible! is magician and mentalist Brendon Peel’s delightful deceptions, fantastic illusions and mind-boggling mentalism. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Northlands: (today) CHERbiz & her showbiz friends ‒ Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves stars Anthony Stonier. At 7pm. Tickets R160/ R130 Northlands Bowling members, from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse, Opera: (today) Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound is a musical dance spectacle telling the story of the late Zulu king through the eyes of a praise singer. At 7pm. Tickets R120 from Webtickets. Playhouse, Grand Foyer: (today) Udodana is a full-length dance work that explores the black male body’s placement in society (particularly in traditional African communities, households and churches) and the on-going incidents that draw attention to the silenced brokenness of the black male identity. At 7.30pm. Tickets R90 from Webtickets.

Rhumbelow, Durban: Rhumbelow Classics Cinema shows the Royal Opera’s La Traviata, with South Africa’s acclaimed Pretty Yende in the lead role of Violetta. June 1 at 6pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Comedy Playhouse, Loft: (tomorrow) Two of KZN’s premier comedians, Jailoshini Naidoo and Carvin Goldstone, for fun, laughter and clean comedy. At 3pm. Tickets R100 from Webtickets. ONOMO Hotel: The Before & Laughter Comedy Show with Cebo Mhlophe, Monde Blose, Anele Mgewu, Charles Mthethwa, Moemish and Bhabha. June 3 at 7pm. Tickets R 150 from Webtickets.

One Tamarind, Sunningdale: Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert in Marriage for Dummies, on June 3 and 4 at 7.30pm, a survival guide for those brave enough to take on life’s ultimate challenge. Tickets R175-R200 from Webtickets. Music Morningside: (today) Jazz Conversations on the Lawn with multi-award winning Durban-based pianist Melvin Peters and his former student, Naresh Veeran, in an epic Saturday afternoon of old-school jazz. At 2pm. Pack a picnic, a blanket and your favourite tipple. Entrance is R100 pp. Booking essential at 082 376 0799. Truevine Community Church, Woodlands: (today) The Rise & Build Worship Experience is a night of praise and worship from Londiwe KaMasondo Cele, Sli Zondi, Lwazi Khuzwayo, Ndaba Mkhizè and more. May 28 from 4pm. Tickets R220 from Webtickets.

Royal Showgrounds, Pietermaritzburg: (tomorrow) The Royal Symphony Concert features the KZN Youth Orchestra and the Wykeham Collegiate Senior Wind Ensemble performing popular music by the cream of young KZN talent. Starts 11am. Tickets www.royalshow.co.za Rhumbelow Theatre: The Monday Music Slot on May 30 at 6.30pm features Victor Sithole, a multi-instrumentalist who combines Western and African instruments in Indi Jazz. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse, Opera: The KZNPO starts a three-concert winter season with concerts on Thursdays June 2, 9 and 17 at 7pm. Season tickets from Quicket or email [email protected] or call 031 369 9438 (office hours).

HotShots NiteClub, Tongaat: The 032 Time hip-hop show on June 3 from 8pm, featuring Beast, Musiholiq, Abdus, Mbedle Makasana, Jahmajor, Smizzy and more. Hip hop for old and new school rappers. Tickets R50 to R100 from Webtickets. Durban Jewish Centre: Friends of Music present the KZN Youth Orchestra performing The Capriccio Espagnol by Rimsky Korsakoff, music from Carmen, and some jazz and rock, including Bohemian Rhapsody. June 5 at 11.30am. Tickets R100 members, R120 non members and R75 children from Keith at 071 505 1021or Bernice at 083 253 7935. Port Natal Citadel, Glenwood: Enjoy a Saturday early evening classical concert in Glenwood’s newest fine music venue on June 11 at 6.30pm. The classical programme features Marguerite Spies on cello, Petya Koleva on violin and Nina Watson on piano. At 455 Esther Roberts Road, Glenwood. Coffee and treats on sale. Tickets R100 from Karen Brokensha on 083 777 5633.

Glenwood High School: Al fresco Father’s Day concert with the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, the KZN Youth Wind Band and soloists Natalie Rungan and Njabulo Nzuza. June 19. Doors open at 2pm, concert starts at 3pm. Bring a picnic and blankets. Tickets: adults R150, children R100. Call Laiken at 067 411 1647. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) A Broken Umbrella, nine artists curate themselves, collectively, into an exhibition. Until June 26. Durban Art Gallery: #OverMyDeadBody, sculptures of mouths of women killed by their partners. Until the end of May.

The Green Gallery: (today) New artworks from Makiwa Mutomba, Shirley Brandon and Nicole Pletts, and bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery, Ballito: (today) Online/Off, a group exhibition of new work by artists exploring the joy of drawing. Ends tomorrow. Call 072 245 8691. Harrington House, Hilton: (today and tomorrow) The inaugural Art in the Country will host 40 artists from across South Africa, reviving the tradition of Art in the Park. For more information contact Kathy at [email protected]

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm a new hike on the Old Ingwe Trail from 21 Ocean View Drive, off Ashley Drive Everton. Call David at 071 122 3183. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am, meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

Events Denis Hurley Centre: (today) Free guitar classes for beginners from 9.30-11am. If you have a guitar, bring it; if not, go along. No need to book. For more information, see their Facebook page. Chris Saunders Park: (today) The Durban Gin and Rum Festival from noon. Fine gins and rums or enjoy cocktails, with artisanal food stalls and local music. Children U12 free with parents, children 12-18 not permitted. Tickets R150-R180 from Webtickets. Gold Circle Training Centre, Ashburton: (tomorrow) Cars In The Park from 7am. More than 1 400 exhibits, over 100 food and craft market stands.