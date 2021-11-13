A feast of live music for November

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fun and safe family outing in the country from 6.30am to 12.30pm with full Covid-19 protocols. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery. Call 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family market at the Golden Hours School, from 10am to 2pm. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. uMhlanga Antiques Fair: Antiques and collectables fair with a range of treasures and collectables from yesteryear. uMhlanga Centre, Ridge Road from 9am to 2pm. Call Rod at 084 548 0366.

The Puppet Porn Show by acclaimed puppetmaster and actor Peter Court is an adult puppet show at Club Altitude. Shows Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Rock Guitar Legends starring Barry Thomson and The Reals ‒ Dawn Selby, Trevor Donjeany and Mali Sewell ‒ pays tribute to some of the greatest guitar players of all time. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Also at Tina’s Nov 19-21 and 26-28. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Seabrookes Theatre: (today and tomorrow) KickstArt’s production of Sylvia, a romantic comedy about a man… and his dog returns until November 14 with shows running Thursday to Saturday at 7pm; Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2.30pm. Directed by Peter Court. Tickets R175/ pensioners R160 from Computicket. Rhumbelow, Durban: Rhumbelow Classics Cinema presents Cliff Richard – The Great 80 Tour. In 2018, Sir Cliff Richard was joined by 100 000 fans in cinemas worldwide to celebrate 60 years in the music industry in a show recorded live at the Royal Albert Hall. November 15-17 at 6.30pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call on 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Playhouse Drama: Bollywood Song and Dance encompasses the glitz and glamour of the Indian film industry, with anchor Varshan Sookhun and a 6-piece band led by Tansen Nepaul playing an array of Bollywood dance songs with 12 dancers of the Nateshwar Dance Company in colourful flowing costume. Designed and directed by Rakesh Maharaj. November 19-20 at 6pm. Tickets R100 from Webtickets. Rhumbelow, Northlands: The Gee Jays present Saddle Up Rock, an eclectic mix of Country and Western and Rock n Roll classics. November 20 at 7pm. Tickets R160, Northlands Bowling Club Members R130, from Roland on 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Club Altitude: The Puppet Porn Show is a naughty but nice cabaret from the original “Daddy of the Adult Pantos”, Peter Court. More sass than smut; more raunchy than rude; there’s loads of double entendre for a highly entertaining evening. Seating is at tables of 4, 6 or 8 and you’re welcome to bring picnic basket/snacks. Cash bar available. November 25-28 at 7.30pm. Tickets R100 at Quicket.

Comedy Talloula, Botha’s Hill: (today) Aaron is Alive! Aaron McIlroy in a musical, comedy mix highlighting four very funny and different characters. Open 12.30pm, show at 2pm. Tickets R350 from Webtickets include a burger and chips ‒ beef, chicken, falafel or lamb curry roll. Cash bar available. Bring your own picnic blankets and chairs. 47 Stretch Crescent, Vryheid: (today) The amaBinda Comedy Picnic hosts amaWele aseChesterville in a safe environment with all Covid-19 protocols in place. From noon. Tickets R150-R250 from Webtickets. Nibs van der Spuy and Guy Buttery perform at the Westville Theatre Club next weekend. Music Howard College: N’den, the musical duo of vocalist Thulile Zama and pianist David Smith in the third of a series of concerts by the Centre for Jazz and Popular Music at UKZN on November 17 at 6pm. Booking essenial. Tickets: R100 from [email protected]

Flatwhite, Station Drive: Where’s My Pen, hosted by Red Robyn, is a writers' hub where songwriters gather to share their music with an engaged audience. First event on November 11 at 7pm. Red Robyn will perform an intimate acoustic set. Alexa Haasbroek will play an opening set. Tickets R150 from Quicket. Westville Theatre Club: Nibs van der Spuy and Guy Buttery perform on November 19 and 20. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm show. Bring picnic baskets and wine. Tickets R180 from Quicket. Durban Jewish Centre: Friends of Music present pianist Andrew Warburton and violinist Ralitza Macheva in a programme of virtuoso works for violin and piano from the 19th century on November 21 at 3pm. Programme includes Beethoven’s Sonata number 8, Brahms’s Sonata number 3 and Fauré’s Sonata number 1. Tickets are R100 (members) and R120 (non-members) must be prebooked via [email protected] or call 071 505 1021 or 083 253 7935.

The Barnyard Theatre: Bongeziwe Mabandla, enigmatic spirit of African Soul, returns from her European tour with a single concert in Durban on November 21 at 7.30pm. Tickets R250 from Quicket. Ngodini bunduz, Eshowe: Buskers at Bunduz will be popping up in Eshowe for a family friendly weekend. Lifestyle market, sip and paint, face and body painting, line-up of local live acts, drumming and dancing around the fire. November 26 from 5pm, November 27 from 9am. Tickets R250-R430 from Webtickets. Wushwini Pan African Centre: DJ Muntu; Msizi Shembe and Sentle Lehoko perform in Soul Sessions overlooking the beautiful wonders of KwaNgcolosi and the Inanda Dam. November 27 from 2pm. Tickets R100-R250 at Webtickets.

Willow Way Manor: Outdoor music event featuring Matt Gardiner, Angus and Tanner Wareham, followed by DJ Russ Whiteley. Bring your own blankets and camp chairs. Food and drinks on sale and licensed bars on site. November 28 from 11am. Tickets R100 from Quicket. This Must Be The Place is a solo exhibition by Georgina Gratrix at the KZNSA. Art KZNSA Gallery: This Must Be The Place is a solo exhibition by Georgina Gratrix. Until November 28. Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: (today) Catch Zimbabwean artist, Virginia Tayengwa’s Rural Living works. Call 031 303 8133.

The Green Gallery: (today) New selection of paintings by Justin Mashora, Janine Jollands and Linda Lemon. New sculptures by Owen Llewellyn Davies and Sarah Richards. Special offers for Black Friday and early Christmas shopping. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery: Collaborating with the African Arts Centre, it brings an array of visual arts introducing new artists, and well known artists from KZN. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: An away weekend hike this weekend, but on November 21 hike at Highstakes. Early start at 11am for a hike to the gorge and waterfall. Take the Cato Ridge turnoff and turn left at the top of the off-ramp. Follow the Highstakes signs. Call David at 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. A scene from Tour de France starring Gerard Depardiue. The movie is being screened at the Alliance Française this week. Events Alliance Française: This month’s Cine Club features actor Gerard Depardiue with the screening on November 17 at 5.30pm of Tour de France. Entrance Free. Gateway Cinema: Action in Autism will host a special screening of the award-winning film The Reason I Jump based on the book by Japanese Naoki Higashida, who is autistic, and was 13 at the time of writing. This will be a fundraiser for the organisation which supports autistic people and their families. The screening will be on November 21 at 4.45 pm in Cinema 3. Tickets R120 from 031 563 3039 or [email protected]