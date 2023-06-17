A feast of theatre

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. Also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Howick Falls: (today) uMngeni Youth Day Market brought to you by KhabahleKreations, with Chilla Nathi Cookout Experience, uMngeni Local Municipality and uMngeni Tourism. From noon. Tickets R20–R30 from webtickets. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059.

uMhlanga Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) Monthly antiques fair with a range of vintage, retro and antique decorative arts and fun and funky items from yesteryear. uMhlanga Centre from 9am to 2pm. Call Rod at 084 548 0366. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Mzansi Comedy Night is at the Olive Convention Centre later this month. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) “The Hollywood Walk of Fame”, the greatest music from the greatest movies. Until October 1. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za Barnyard Theatre: “Barry Hilton Unscripted”, one of South Africa’s favourite comedians serves up his unmistakable flavour of humour: funny, good, clean, family-friendly comedy. June 20–21 at 7pm. Tickets R180 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) “Let There Be Drums”, starring Grant Halliday, Graeme Barnes, Lance Goldman Lee Hart, Brian Rowe and Sandy Elle, is a tribute show to the stickmen who pioneered rock and roll drumming. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R200 from Computicket or 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Bridge Theatre, Northlands: (today and tomorrow) The 031 Theatre Festival features five local productions going to this year’s National Arts Festival in Makhanda. “The Great Big Enormous Turnip” is a wild 40-minute romp through the deep dark woods starring Bryan Hiles and Cara Roberts. June 17–18 at noon. “The Adventure of Who” is a magical quest through a mystical land, written and performed by Kaylee McIlroy. June 17 at 2pm. “A Vegan Killed My Marriage” is written and directed by Craig Freimond and stars comedian Aaron McIlroy. (PG 12) June 17 at 6pm. “Yesterday’s Hero” stars Patrick Kenny as a hapless soap opera doctor who accidentally kills a local crime boss. June 17 at 8pm. “The Flame in The Snow” shows the hidden affair between two of South Africa’s most prolific writers in the letters of André Brink and Ingrid Jonker. Directed by Bryan Hiles and performed by Cara Roberts and Mpilo Nzimande. (16+). June 18 at 2pm. All tickets through webtickets are R100. “The Great Big Enormous Turnip” is part of the 031 Festival this weekend. Playhouse Opera: (today and tomorrow) “1976 The Musical” is the story of Nkululeko, who is young, full of anger, confused and frustrated, until he is exposed to what happened in 1976 and its reality and he realises his and every young man’s future is in their hands. June 17 at 7pm, June 18 at 2pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: KickstArt’s “Winnie-the-Pooh” is a colourful and faithful adaptation of AA Milne’s classic children’s story. Features a cast of children playing Christopher Robin, Roo, Rabbit’s friends and relations. From June 22 until July 16. Booking through Computicket.

Playhouse Opera: “Men in Black”, a stand-up comedy show with pioneers of vernacular comedy Felix Hlope and Simphiwe Shembe. June 24 at 8pm. Tickets R180-R220 from webtickets. Also at the BlueWaters Hotel June 29 at 6.30pm. Tickets R200–R250 from webtickets. Olive Convention Centre: Mzansi Comedy Night with Skhumba, Celeste Ntuli, PelePele, Siya Seya and more. June 29 at 7pm. Tickets R235 from webtickets. Playhouse Drama: The musical “Me And my Girl”. Lord Hareford’s long-lost son and heir is found after the earl’s death. But he’s a Cockney yahoo, in need of drastic reform and educating, a requirement in the late earl’s will, before he can receive the inheritance. June 28–30 at 7.30pm. Tickets R80–R100 from webtickets.

Durban Botanic Gardens: Join the Simphiwe Shembe Comedy Picnic on July 2 from noon for a day filled with laughter. Bring picnic gear and camp chairs. Tickets R250 from webtickets/ R300 at the door. Cooler boxes R100. Pianist Yeon-Min Park will perform with the KZNPO this week. Music Drakensberg Boys Choir: Weekly concerts at the school at 3.30pm. Tickets R175–R210 from webtickets. Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: Selection of excellent jazz musicians every Wednesday at 5.30pm. Tickets R100, pensioners R70, students R40 from [email protected].

Playhouse Opera: Third concert of the KZNPO winter season on June 22 at 7pm. Daniel Boico takes the podium with Liszt’s First Mephisto Waltz followed by his ferociously taxing Piano Concerto No 1 which showcases Yeon-Min Park’s virtuosic prowess. Also Dvořák’s joyous Symphony No 8. Tickets from R103 to R240 from Quicket. Alliance Française: The Lion & The Bear is an electric rock trio featuring Ross Meintjes (guitar and vocals), Ruben Thomas (bass & vocals) and Brendon Meintjes (drums and vocals) delivering a rocking Friday night out with Durban musos on June 23 at 7pm. Tickets R70 from Webtickets for R70 or at the door. Playhouse, Drama: Afrosoul in Concert is a celebration of the group’s achievements and history. June 23 at 7pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets.

The Food Garden, Davenport: Join the Piano Garden Fest that features the best DJs of the new Durban Piano Movement on the last Saturday of the month. June 24 from noon. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Playhouse Grand Foyer: Nozuko Teto Soiree. A Sunday afternoon soiree featuring one of the best sopranos in South Africa, Nozuko Teto. She will be joined by two tenors and Andri Potgieter on piano. June 25 at 2.30pm.Tickets R80 from webtickets. St Agnes Church, Kloof: Pianist Christopher Duigan performs a programme 20 Lesser-Known Piano Solos from a variety of genres. June 25 at 3pm. Tickets R150 includes tea and cake at interval. Book via WhatsApp 083 417 4473 or [email protected]. Also at Woodgrove Community Centre June 29 at 3.30pm, Amber Valley, Howick, June 29 at 7pm, and Casa Mexicana, Pietermaritzburg, on June 30 at 7pm, and July 2 at noon.

The Bridge Theatre, Northlands: “Road to Graceland – A Tribute to Paul Simon” by the Black Lapels and featuring Tory Du Plessis. One night only. June 30 at 7pm. Tickets R180 from webtickets. St Agnes Church, Kloof: Voices of Hope, Sunday afternoon entertainment with the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, led by maestro conductor Richard Cock, with talented soloists Aubrey Mlindi Pato and Nozuko Teto. July 2 at 3.30pm. Tickets R200 on webtickets. Art Durban Holocaust & Genocide Centre: Seeing Auschwitz exhibition of rare photographs by perpetrators, victims and liberators. An unsettling perspective and stark evidence of mass murder, but also of the humanity of the people who perished there. No under-13s. Until August 20. Entry Free.

KZNSA: The KZNSA Members Exhibition is themed Post for the era where terms like postmodernism, postcolonialism, post-nationalism, post-normal science, post-identity, post-humanism and post-Covid are used. Until July 9. Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s exhibition “Azibuyele Emasisweni” (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024. The Gallery, Ballito: New exhibition “Flow” until the end of July. Call 072 245 8691.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) Away hike this weekend. At 2pm on July 25 hike Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park to two waterfalls and the awesome Skeleton Trail. Call David on 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

The KZN Museum in Pietermaritzburg offers fun children’s activities for the school holidays. Events Inchanga Station: All aboard for Father’s Day for a vintage steam train through the rolling Valley of a Thousand Hills. The Inchanga Craft Market has a food garden offering a range of light meals and snacks, a play area and picnic site. The Inchanga Railway Museum will be open for tours, as will the model railway, Thomas & Friends. June 18 at 8.30am, 11am and 1.30pm. Tickets at www.umgenisteamrailway.com Botanic Gardens Visitor Centre: The Decorative Arts Society presents Frank Graham on The Golden Age of Springbok Radio on Tuesday, June 20 from 12.30pm to 1.30pm. R50 for members and R70 for visitors. Tea and sandwiches served after the lecture. Contact Lynne at 083 281 2994. Gateway Parkade B: Out of this World fashion at Gateway’s Hollywoodbets Durban July Preview Fashion Show on June 23 at 7pm. Show features SA’s top young designers, invited designers, and the DFF Rising Stars collection. Tickets R100 from webtickets.