A feast of theatre

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Open from 6.30am to 12.30pm with full Covid-19 protocols. Fresh produce, crafts, ready made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery, a nature trail and great view points to relax. Call 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. Durban Vintage Market: (today) Fun and quirky vintage clothing and decor incorporating the Side Hustle Market at the Dolos, 5 Southampton Row, Point. 10am to 3pm. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. All Covid-19 protocols and strict social distancing. Call Lyn on 083 262 3693. La Lucia Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) A special anniversary edition of Durban’s favourite antiques fair. Expect 25 dealers with an array of vintage and antique silver, jewellery, crystal, decor, kitchenalia etc. From 9am to 3pm. Call Sandy at 082 705 4882.

Catch Mayine, The Rain Queen a show by Makhubalo Ikaneng at the Old Mushroom Farm in Howick.

Shows

Seabrooke's Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Join comedians Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert for Family Therapy Lockdown Edition. Ends tomorrow. Tickets R150 from Webtickets.

Parkview Hotel: (today) Durban comedians Andrew Hughes and Daryl Williams share their hilarious experiences of being Single & Married at 7pm. Tickets R70-R100 on Webtickets.

Old Mushroom Farm, Howick: (today) Mayine, The Rain Queen is a mythical story about rain and responsible water use in a performance created, written and told by Makhubalo Ikaneng. April 3, 10, 17 and 24 at noon. Tickets R150 at Webtickets.

Old Mushroom Farm, Howick: (today) Kikiza Pride and Joy is a colourful one-woman show in which Nomusa Zondi reflects on wounded family pride and the joys of embracing her culture. The play is 95% English and 5% Zulu and is written and directed by Makhubalo Ikaneng. April 3, 10, 17 and 24 at 2pm. Tickets R150 at Webtickets.

Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Smoke & Mirrors stars master of magic and mentalism Brendon Peel. Fresh from Britain’s Got Talent, Peel will astound with a show that includes mind-reading, magic tricks, illusions, and a lot of laughs. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Also Northlands April 10 and Pietermaritzburg April 11. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Tina’s: (today and tomorrow) Billy Joel Meets Sting stars Andy Turrell, John Ellis and Evan Cullum paying tribute to the legends. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected] Minimum table size is four.

Altitude: (tomorrow) Open mic comedy night every Sunday hosted by Friends of South African Comedy. Opens at 6pm with the show at 7pm. Entry R30.

Botanic Gardens: Charlotte’s Web, designed and directed by Greg King and starring Belinda Henwood, Mthokozizi Zulu, Bryan Hiles, Cara Roberts and Lyle Buxton is a theatrical adaptation of the children’s classic by E B White. April 5 to 11 at the amphitheatre with shows daily at 2.30pm, and morning shows on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 11am. Bring your own picnics. Book at Computicket, adults R150, children under 12 and pensioners R120.

Rhumbelow, Durban: Alakazam is a fun, magical children’s show with South Africa’s top trickster Brendon Peel. April 5 to 11 at 11am. Running time 55 minutes. Snacks and juices on sale. Tickets R75 from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected]

Warren G will performing at The Werehouse today.

Music

Chris Duigan in Concert: (today) Live broadcast online of many favourite classics at 6pm. See https://www.youtube.com/c/ChristopherDuigan.

The Werehouse: (today) Featuring DJs Sebastian Dark and Warren G at 2pm. Tickets R200-R300 from Webtickets.

Art

KZNSA Gallery: This year's KZNSA members competition runs until April 11.

Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: Exhibition by Ezequeil Mabote, a talented artist from Mozambique who is known for his woodcuts and oil pastels. He exhibits images that reflect his childhood memories – people at work, leisure and prayer and that illustrate traditional folk tales told to him by his grandparents. Call 031 303 8133.

The Green Gallery: Fresh collection of artworks by Nicole Pelts, Michelle Offerman, Nicky Firth, and Angelika Anastasis. Bronze sculptor Owen Llewellyn-Davies has just delivered two beautiful new dancers “Bolero” and “Edie’s choice”. Flanders Boutique Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 5022757.

Reptile curator Wade Kilian at Crocworld.

Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Nkutu Falls. Hike two escarpments to view sites or climb the gorge. Reserve entrance R50. Call David on 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian on 083 675 2125.

Crocworld, Scottburgh: Crocworld offers a line-up of holiday activities in an open-air centre with lots of space for social distancing and with all Covid-19 protocols in place. Until April 13: 10am reptile interaction, 11am crocodile feeding, 11.30am crocodile handling, 2pm vulture feeding (Tuesdays, Thursday, Saturdays and Sundays), 2pm marabou stork feeding (Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays), 3pm crocodile feeding and 3.30pm crocodile handling. See www.crocworld.co.za or call 039 976 1103.

Catch a three-course dinner with Somizi at Views, Durban this week.

Events

Park Square, uMhlanga: (today and tomorrow) Catch the Durban Dessert Festival featuring more than 25 dessert and food stands, live music and DJs and Instagram Walls. Today from 11am to 9pm, tomorrow 11am to 7pm. Tickets: Phase 1 R50 Adults, R20 children, under 12 free; Phase 2 R65 adults, R40 children. See Durban Dessert Festival on Facebook.

Views, Durban: Somizi takes his kitchen on the road, showcasing his best selling cookbook Dinner At Somizi’s: I’m Not A Chef. Enjoy a three-course meal with music in the background. April 6-8 at 6pm. Tickets R785 from Webtickets.

Alliance Francaise: IF Cinéma à la carte launched to compensate for the closure of movie theatres, makes a selection of films available for free streaming each month. For International Francophonie Day, discover four new films available until April 10: Corniche Kennedy, Lulu in the Nude, Sophie's Misfortunes, and Twenty Years of African Cinema. See https://ifcinema.institutfrancais.com/en/streaming/alacarte

