Durban — Black City Records (BCR) says while they are pleasantly surprised at making the charts on KZN’s favourite radio station East Coast Radio, it is just a foretaste of things to come. The single Radio featuring South Coast-born Noxolo Gwyneth Makhanya, aka Gwyn, which talks about someone dreaming about singing on the radio, was launched a fortnight before topping the charts. Gwyn described the experience surreal.

“I was driving my car and the next thing my best friend called to say I was on the radio,” said the 28-year-old who grew up in Izingolweni on the KZN South Coast and now lives in Inanda. Gwyn was brought up singing in a rural church and was surprised at topping the Top 40 on her debut attempt. “I’m so happy, I have to pinch myself to believe this is happening.”

For BCR producers, the chart topper is another feather in the cap: their last single Signs also broke into the Top 40, summiting at No 3. “We are really chuffed that we have charted so soon,” said BCR director Yogan Naidoo, who wrote both Radio and Signs. He said they were happy to work with Gwyn on the single.

“Gwyn is a soulful artist and a fun personality, bursting with positive energy and there is no one who deserves this more,” Naidoo said. He added that her combination of talents made her the perfect fit for Radio because the song was produced to send a positive message “about having fun”. Gwyn is no stranger to the music world, having obtained a qualification from the Musical College Campus of Performing Arts in 2016. She has performed extensively nationally and in Germany. She has also performed with artists such as Marvin Whinance, Dr Tumi, Thina Zungu, Nicky Shange, Farai and Gloire Mapenzi.

Naidoo recalled how the team had sought to lift the mood of the people of Durban and KZN after the Covid-19 lockdown. “When we sat down to create the song, our team felt the world needed some perking up after Covid. I set my mind to create something that was soulful and vibey and also embodied the positiveness of our city. “So Radio is also a tribute and thank you to our city of Durban, its people, our lifestyle and the warmth and affection of our communities who have always supported our growth and aspirations as an independent record label,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the East Coast Radio team for providing a platform that amplifies and celebrates the voices of artists. The Radio music video has also been released, and according to Naidoo, it was nothing short of amazing, profiling “the kaleidoscope that is our rainbow nation perfectly”. “It is shot on the pier at the Bay of Plenty and against the backdrop of the spectacular Golden Mile. We had great fun shooting and people should keep an eye out for it.” The video was produced by the award-winning Valencia Joshua, who was equally excited about the project.