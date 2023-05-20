A romp with Chopin

Durban - Friends of Music is presenting multi-award-winning pianist Amit Yahav who has earned a reputation for gripping interpretations and passionate intellectual insight. Born in Israel and is now a resident of London, he graduated with distinction from the Royal College of Music and earned his doctorate for his thesis investigating interpretation in the music of Chopin.

He is in demand as a recitalist, chamber musician and concerto soloist. His debut CD “Amit Yahav Plays Chopin“, containing the four Ballades alongside the 2 Polonaises op.26 and the C# Minor Scherzo op.39 attracted much positive attention. This followed Amit’s tour showcasing the four Ballades in an explained recital, which was selected by the Royal College of Music as part of their Insight Series of soirees offered to their donors. The concert is on June 4 at 3pm at the Durban Jewish Centre.

The first half of the programme takes in Beethoven’s Sonata in D Minor op. 31 no. 2 “Tempest”, and Schumann’s Faschingsschwank aus Wien op. 26. After the interval things will fittingly concentrate on the music of Chopin. ExpectPrelude in C# Minor op. 45, 2 Waltzes op. 64, the Polonaise in F# Minor op. 44, Nocturne in Eb Major op. 55 no. 2, 3 Mazurkas op. 56 and the Scherzo in E Major op. 54. Tickets: R120 (members) R140 (non-members) at the door (cash only). For more information contact [email protected] or call Keith on 071 505 1021.