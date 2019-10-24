A ‘spooktacular’ Halloween









Durban - It’s time to dust off those skeletons, sharpen the talons and get out the witch hats because Halloween is back and Durban is offering some scarily good fun. One of the highlights is at the Crocworld Conservation Centre, on the KZN South Coast. This year’s “spooktacular” is on October 26 and is themed “The Asylum vs Your Worst Nightmare” with a frighteningly full programme. Activities are planned for all ages and guests are encouraged to dress in their scariest get-up, with more than R25000 worth of prizes to be won. Clowns, jumping castles and trick-or-treating stations will be set up around the centre, but for a really heart-thumping, teeth-chattering, bone-rattling experience, there will be two scare zones - “The Asylum” and “Your Worst Nightmare” - open from 3.30pm to 7pm, and again from 8pm to 11pm. The centre’s fiercest fanged creatures will also play their part. Bring your torches and enjoy a self-guided tour, while witnessing a special night-time crocodile feeding at 9pm. There will be a variety of food stalls, a beer garden and cocktail shack, with live performances from DJ Michelle, Freddy L and DJ Syzo B.

Tickets R100 adults, R65 for children under 12 at www.crocworld.co.za or buy on the day. The scary action kicks off at 3.30pm with the “Best Dressed” competition taking place between 6pm and 7pm. Call 0399761103.

Halloween is always a ghoulish affair at uShaka Marine World.

Children can dress up for the Halloween fun at Crocworld in Scottburgh.





Getting the shivers will have nothing to do with a dunking at Wet ‘* Wild and everything to do with visits to the “House of Fear”, complete with plenty of freaky experiences - from creaky doors and coffins, to ghoulish characters and plenty of blood and gore.

Tickets are R50 from uShaka ticketing. This is not for children under the age of 15 and a signed consent form is required from parents. The show is open today, as well as October 25 to 27 and October 30 and 31, in the Village Walk, between 2pm and 7pm.

Witches and warlocks will prowl in Arena 1 for the main event, on October 26, at 3pm.

Trick-or-treaters can wander through Village walk, and the Dangerous Creatures exhibition before heading to the Phantom Ship, where Halloween characters will lead the way through a spooky maze of spider webs, bats, skeletons, and scary characters.

At 5.30pm the uShaka Sea World dolphins will add a bewitching show. And don’t forget to dress to impress according to this year’s witches and warlocks theme.

Tickets cost R160. Children under 3 are free.

At Origin Nightclub in Glenwood, a Halloween 10-Year Anniversary will celebrate the most monstrous, most magical, and most frightful Rise of the Mutants.

The event will boast a giant haunted house and pumping dance floors, with music from razor sharp Techno act Teenage Mutants, from Berlin, alongside our local Chunda Munki.

The club promises to be a haunted underworld, with every nook and cranny having something of dubious origin.

Doors open from 8pm to 6am on October 25 and 26. Tickets R150 from Computicket, R200 at the door. A R50 bar voucher will be given on arrival to all epic outfits.