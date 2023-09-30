A weekend of song and dance

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) The market offers fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm.

Glenwood Street Market: (today) Every Saturday this community market offers an array of: organic fruit and veg; sourdough loaves; sauces and pickles; books, records, movies, coffees and cakes, tarts and biscuits. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) A vibrant entertaining experience with over 150 traders offering products and experiences including fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, local retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. La Lucia Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) The province’s premier antiques fair, now held monthly on the first Sunday of every month, features 25 dealers trading everything from antique to vintage, decor to collectables, jewellery to books. Find that special bargain. Lower floor La Lucia Mall from 9am to 4pm. Call Rod at 084 548 0366. Clansthal Craft Market: (tomorrow) Forty-eight stalls that have been hand-picked will be trading at the spring market from 9am to 2pm. It’s at 111 Pig n Whistle Drive in Clansthal set in beautiful gardens and offering sea views. There will be light meals and refreshments to enjoy while you relax and listen to music. No visiting dogs.

Macnut Farm: (tomorrow) The team from Macnut Farm in Lello Road, Assagay, is starting a Sunday Fresh Produce Market for locals to buy and sell home grown produce in picture perfect surroundings. There will be Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar available. From 11am to 2pm. Call 031 765 2572 / 074 603 0000 Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

The Penguin Cafe is a delightful dance escapade at the Playhouse next month. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) The Hollywood Walk of Fame features the greatest music from the greatest movies. Let the magic of the movies unfold before your eyes. Until Oct 1. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za. Courtyard Theatre: (today) Final day of the Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa runs. Featuring 15 dynamic groups, this year's theme "Unplugged and Illuminated" promises to shine a spotlight on emerging South African talent. Tickets R20-R60 on webtickets. Hexagon Theatre, Pietermaritzburg: (today) Andre The Hilarious Hypnotist returns to home soil after spending several years abroad. At 7pm. Tickets R100-R140 from webtickets.

Playhouse Loft: (today) Interrogation Room relays the story of Vusi Ndlovu, a young freedom fighter who is abducted by the Special Branch on suspicion of terrorism. He is taken in for questioning in the Interrogation Room. It is there that young Vusi Ndlovu finds himself at the merciless hands of Lieutenant Pieter De Kok and Constable Themba Maseko and their brutal brand of law enforcement. at 3pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Bat Centre: I Was Told is written and produced by Javu Masibekela. In the work Kimbo Karuro embarks on a quest to find guidance for mighty Ku but Kakalu keeps getting in his way; Is the mighty Ku a myth in the village of Kwa-Kum? October 1 at 1pm. Tickets R80 on webtickets. Rhumbelow Theatre: Sugarman - Tribute to Rodriguez is brought to you by Barry Thomson & The Reals. Who would know that an unknown album from an unknown artist in 1970 would become a huge phenomenon in South Africa? Rodriguez was never aware of his success as his music became a symbol of rebellion for the underground white, anti-apartheid subculture. October 6 at 7.30pm, 7 at 6.30pm and 8 at 2pm. Tickets R200 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected].

Playhouse Drama: The Penguin Cafe is a dance production from Kaylee Prosser's Dance Studio depicting the graceful Galapagos Penguins hosting endangered animals of all shapes and sizes at their renowned Cafe. October 7 at noon and 3pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Reddam House: Dancers Love Dogs is a show where dancers collaborate for the sterilisation of animals in need. Each ticket sold will contribute to a sterilisation in your area. October 14 at 1.30pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Playhouse Opera: Chal Naach - Let's Dance showcases a tapestry of dance styles and genres from top dance companies like Rudra Dance Theatre, Param Athman Dance Theatre, Kumari Shiksha Dance Institute, Vande Mataram, Nehaal Productions and Entertainment Spectacular. October 14 at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets.

The Durban City Orchestra are performing at Willow Way Manor in two shows on October 8 Music Playhouse Opera: (today) Ladysmith Black Mambazo Legacy Tour features the group that has spanned six decades, became incomparable worldwide and won 5 Grammy awards. Ladysmith Black Mambazo will embark on a national tour celebrating its journey in the music industry. At 7pm. Tickets R250 from webtickets. Ugu Sports and Leisure Centre, Margate: (today): Catch the 3rd annual Ugu Maskandi festival from 10am today. Tickets R100-R650 from webtickets. People’s Park: (today) Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C join forces for their African Throne Tour. Prepare for an extraordinary hip-hop extravaganza as South Africa’s reigning rap titans unite. From 1pm. Tickets R150-R300 from webtickets.

The Station: (today) A dynamic lineup in "Jazz meets Bollywood", a fusion of Afro & Mainstream Jazz with Durban Indo Sounds under the baton of Rajive Mohan with Shashika Mooruth, vocals, Shanjeet Teeluck, sitar, Vishen Kemraj, tablas, Veedhern Puwasi, dholak and other modern instrumentalists. They are collaborating with Jimmy Dludlu, Vincent Mtetwa Trio, Nick Pitman Quartet, Zawadi Yamungu, Royalson and Nicky Shange. From 5pm. Tickets R300-R700 from webtickets. Jewish Club: (tomorrow) Friends of Music present a concert by pianist Dr Andrew Warburton will celebrate his 60th birthday by playing the music of Schubert. Titled The Wanderer: Franz Schubert the Romantic Genius, it takes in some of the most enigmatic and difficult music in the romantic repertoire. At 3pm. Tickets R120 members/R140 non members at the door. Also at Howard College Theatre on October 22 at 11am. Casa Mexican, Pietermaritzburg: (tomorrow) Christopher Duigan plays romantic favourites from the piano repertoire in a programme titled Romance. Includes Liebestraum No 3, Chopin nocturnes, Debussy’s Rêverie and Sinding’s Rustle of Spring. Tickets: R100 via WhatsApp on 083 417 4473 or [email protected].

Camp Orchards, Hillcrest: Get swept away by the harmonious magic of Life in Harmony, bringing together the vocal talents of Tory Du Plessis, Tammy Saville and Marion Loudon, accompanied by the Evan Roberts on the piano. Directed by Steven Stead, their repertoire spans from tender ballads that tug on the heartstrings to high energy songs that will set your toes tapping. October 7 at 6pm, October 8 at 2pm. Tickets R250 from webtickets. Willow Way Manor: An intimate concert from the Durban City Orchestra as they perform a lively programme of evergreen classics on October 8 October at 10am and again at 1.30pm. Conducted by Charl van der Merwe the programme includes both traditional and contemporary including Toto’s Africa; Ave Maria; Circle of Life from The Lion King; Entry of the Gladiators; Finlandia; Hallelujah; I dreamed a Dream; In the Mood; Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring; Pirates of the Caribbean; Pizzicato Polka; Skyfall and Sweet Caroline. Tickets R180 from Quicket. Church of the Ascension, Hilton: The Durban Chamber Choir and their new conductor AJ Bethke will be performing a celebration of rhythm and rhyme from around the world on October 8 at 3pm. Tickets at the door, free entry for students. Also on October 22 at St Thomas Church, Musgrave at 3pm.

Playhouse Drama: Dr Madala Kunene Honorary Concert featuring Kunene and Xolisa Dlamini. Celebrating his honorary doctorate in music from UKZN. Affectionately known as “Bafo”, Kunene was born in KwaMashu, and started busking on Durban's beachfront at the age of 7, making his first guitar out of a cooking oil tin and fish gut for the strings. October 12 at 7pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. A portrait from Ukwembulwa (The Unearthing) at the KZNSA. Art KZNSA: Now showing is Ukwembulwa (The Unearthing), a solo exhibition by Sakhile Mhlongo exploring upbringing and identity through portraiture with themes on the representation of the black body. Until October 8. Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024.

The Gallery, Ballito: Final weekend of the exhibition Vibrations opened this week. What better way to raise our emotional and spiritual vibrations, than through the sensual power of art and music. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 1pm hike GwaHumbe Game Reserve near Mid Illovo. A one hour drive to hike an awesome 6km with giraffe, wildebeest, rhino, hippos etc. and enjoy tea afterwards. Entrance R50 including tea and cream scones. Note the early start time. Call David on 072 615 0559. Recycles Group: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a casual cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. CrocWorld Conservation Centre, Scottburgh: (today) Go wild with the first obstacle challenge fundraiser on the South Coast. The 5km Wildrun - a fun yet challenging obstacle course race - is on from 8am to 11am. It is hosted by WILDED, Crocworld Conservation Centre, and Cold Iron Crossfit Gym. Kid-friendly options available. Cost is R50, free for children under 5. This gives racers and teams access to the course anytime between 8am and 11am, which they can complete as many times as they like. All entrants get a 50% discount on entrance to Crocworld Conservation Centre. There will be a market on the day selling food, drinks and other great items. Poet Eugene Skeef will be participating in the poetry Africa festival next month. Events Howard College Theatre: The Poetry Africa Festival runs from October 9-14. It celebrates the crucial role poets’ voices play to strengthen and advance the values of a constitutional democracy. The festival showcases a diverse array of new and established poets in performances, workshops, masterclasses, panel discussions and book launches. Full programme from https://poetryafrica.ukzn.ac.za/