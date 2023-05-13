Experience the power of Mozambican jazz, as guitarist, composer and producer Albino Mbie gives two concerts in Durban this week. “On this tour, I want to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the release of my debut album. I hope that my work keeps building a more inclusive and welcoming society. I have dedicated my life to exploring the power of music to break down social and cultural barriers.

“My African music-inspired projects seek to bridge the gap between the Western education system and the oral transmission system of my ancestors, creating a space for people to connect with their roots,” says Albino. Albino Mbie is also a professor at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston. Born in the suburbs of Maputo, Mozambique, he was raised in a country rich in musical and cultural heritage. At age 15, Albino crafted his first guitar out of a five-litre can of oil, scrap wood, and strings made from electrical cords. His passion led him to Berklee College of Music in 2009, where he was among the first Africans to receive a full scholarship.

Since graduating in 2013, he has been sharing his Mozambican roots with the world, combining rhythmic patterns and musical concepts to create his sound. His passion for travel, discovery, and experimentation has allowed him to share the stage with some of the greatest jazz musicians, such as Wayne Shorter, Joe Lovano, and John Patitucci, and African giants such as Richard Bona, Jimmy Dludlu, and Mulatu Astatke. Mbie will be joined by Sibusiso “Mash” Mashiloane on keys, Qhubekani Mthethwa on bass guitar, and Riley G on drums. You can find him on May 17 at the University of Kwazulu-Natal’s Centre for Jazz and Popular Music. Tickets R100 general, R70 for pensioners and R40 for students from [email protected] Booking is essential.