And the beat goes on

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (Today and tomorrow) Indeep, a young Durban four-piece band with a fresh vibrant sound, are ready to hit the Shongweni stage. The market offers a vast selection of craft, deli and food. Craft Gin and Beer on tap available in the main hall.

Musgrave Market: (Today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Buzz Market: A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays. Ballito Farmers Market: (Today) A vibrant entertaining experience with more than 150 traders offering products and experiences including fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm. Open Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (Today) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm. Golden Hours Market: (Tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Clansthal Seasonal Craft Market: The Cunningham family will open their home as a venue for a craft market. Over forty stalls that have been carefully selected will be offering a variety of quality products. The boutique craft market provides a platform for the Clansthal Conservancy to raise funds for the conservancy’s projects in the area. Sunday, December 10, from 9am to 2pm at 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal.

Mhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Shows The Globe, Suncoast: Don’t miss The Big Laugh Off on December 2 at 8pm where seven comedic legends will keep you on the edge of your seat with their hilarious acts. Tickets R150 from TicketPro and Spar Stores. More on Computicket

The Globe, Suncoast: Kevin Fraser, one of South Africa’s most beloved comedians, is back this December. With a global fan base, he consistently amasses more than a million views with his daily observations and satires. He returns to SA for the festive season after successful tour spanning the UK, Middle East, Europe and Australia. December 8 at 8pm. Tickets from R100 from kevinfraseroffical.com Rhumbelow Theatre: Barry Thomson and The Reals have created successful tribute shows which they have performed at various theatres in and around Durban. December 1 to December 3. 7pm. Tickets R200 from 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or Computicket. Stable Theatre: The Flatfoot Dance Company presents its second annual edition of the Flatfoot Access Festival offering a week-long engagement of workshops, panel discussions and performances from November 28 to December 3. Bookings are through Computicket.

Seabrooke's Theatre: (tomorrow) Have you ever wondered what your dog was thinking? Well, now you don’t have to. OTIS is a one-dog show: stand-up comedy by Schalk Bezuidenhout’s dog, Otis. November 26 at 7pm and 18 at 8pm. Tickets R200 from Quicket. The Globe, Suncoast: Showtime Australia will present Queen It’s a Kinda Magic! Get ready to relive the unforgettable magic of classics like Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, and so much more. December 21 to 23 at 8pm at Tickets R175 from TicketPro. Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: Classic Comedy 2 – Lisa Bobbert and Aaron McIlroy with their girls Fiona and Kaylee from Macbob Productions, the Durban City Orchestra and the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre management are delighted to present some more Classical Comedy – the madcap outrageous musical comedy collaboration, which comes to the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre on UKZN runs until December 3.

Chris Walker and Regina Belle Music Playhouse Theatre:(today) Welcome to the Legends Poetry Show, a Spoken Word Poetry Event like no other, featuring the dynamic talents of Modise Sekgothe, Zamoh Cofi, Thuli Zuma, Thingo Gwala, Minenhle Mthembu and the enigmatic Ewok. November 25. At Grand Foyer. Tickets R150 at Computickets. Westville Warehouse: Tributes Fest 2023. The biggest South African Tribute fest returns for the first time after the pandemic. Now, bigger than before, extending to the KZN music scene rather than being exclusively Durban. Tickets R80. December 2 and 3 at 2pm.

Durban International Convention Centre: Grammy-award winning R&B songstress, Regina Belle and the “How Do You Heal a Broken Heart” hitmaker, Chris Walker, are coming to South for a two-city tour. December 1 at 7pm. It will then move to the Sun City Super Bowl on December 3. Tickets at Ticketpro from R690. Durban International Convention Centre: Atif Aslam, will make an exhilarating return to South Africa after a 5-year interlude. The much-celebrated maestro is all set to ignite the stage with an unmatched musical experience. December 3. 6pm. Tickets R350. Playhouse Opera: iMbube is the inspiring story of the self-taught young Jabulani who follows his destiny to become a force to be reckoned with in the Isicathamiya fraternity. The show is directed by Mbongeni Ngema and music direction by Themba Mkhize. December 15 and 16 at 7pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets.

Bat Centre: Enjoy the pacific Indian Ocean view with jazz music on Sundays featuring some of the best jazz, fusion and Afro-pop talent Durban has to offer. This takes place every Sunday from 3pm to 5pm. Mariannhill Cathedral: (tomorrow) The Denis Hurley Centre hosts a Christmas fund-raising concert. 50 members of the Durban Symphonic Choir will raise their voices under the direction of Ros Conrad, and accompanied by organist Chris Cockburn. Soloists are Fr Sibonelo Mbanjwa and Nozuko Teto. November 26 at 3pm. Tickets R60 from Quicket or at the door. Casa Mexicana: Christopher Duigan plays a gentle selection of classics from the albums 'Nocturne Café 1’, 'Nocturne Café 2' plus 'Music of the Night’. The special performance (60 minutes) will be enjoyed by guests seated outdoors but under cover, with the music interleaved with a delicious home-cooked meal. Tickets R300. At 7pm. Book via WhatsApp 083 417 4473 or [email protected].

Alka Dass, South African artist. ART The Chairman Gallery, Point Road: Acclaimed photographer Mandisa Buthelezi presents the solo exhibition "Emgonqweni" which opened last week. It showcases Buthelezi’s works that capture the vibrant spirit and rich cultural heritage of the Zulu people. Durban Art Gallery: Professor Pitika Ntuli with his new exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni open at Durban Art Gallery. Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January.

KZN SA: KZNSA is launching BUZZART23, its biggest local-only Christmas fair, with the theme MADE: celebrating the artists of KZN. Main Gallery, Mezzanine Gallery, Park Gallery. Open until January 7. Outdoors Hickers Club: (tomorrow) Hike two waterfalls on awesome Skeleton trail at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park through the main entrance at R40 for a new hike on some awesome trails with Pizzas and beer after. November 26 at 2pm. Contact David at ‪072 615 0559‬.

Northwood School: Secret Sunrise fun run. Fund-raising event for the school’s Hockey team to play in Argentina. Tickets R150 at the gate. Dino Park SA: (today) Join us this festive season for "A Rex-cellent Christmas Adventure". Take stunning family pics with our dancing Santa and our Dino Photo Zone before heading down to Christmas lane to find the Nativity scene and festive Christmas trees and angels, and enjoy our fun Christmas show with the Dino Park Rangers. From December 2 to January 1. R90. Call 084 620 1644 or visit ww.dinoparksa.co.za or email [email protected]. Recycles Group: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a casual cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Zothani Zondi (chef) and Masana Sangweni (host/wwner of Pleasant Places by Sanaandi) at Country Guesthouse on Midlands Meander. Picture: SUPPLIED Events Wild Coast Sun:(today) Tropical Nite Theatre. Join an intoxicating journey of dance through the ages with The Beat Goes On, at Wild Coast Sun’s Tropical Nite Theatre on Saturday, November 25 at 2pm. Tickets R150 at Quicket. Children under three are free.

Umgeni Steam Railway Train Trips: Steam train rides also, before or after your trip, you can browse through the Inchanga Station Craft Market where there are various treasures on sale, food to suit most tastes and activities for the whole family. Tickets Return Train Trip: Adults: R170, pensioners (+60) and children (2-12) R110. Bookings Umgeni Steam Railway website. Rhumbelow Film Club: (tomorrow) The Sound of Music. A tuneful, heart-warming story based on the real life story of the Von Trapp Family in the era preceding World War II. Julie Andrews plays the role of Maria, the tomboyish postulant at an Austrian abbey who becomes a governess in the home of a widowed naval captain with seven children, and brings a new love of life and music into the home. Open to member of the Rhumbelow Film Club. November 26.To join from July to December is R300. Booking is essential. Call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]. The Durban Caledonian Society: (tomorrow) St Andrew’s Day Lunch at the Berea Bowling Club, corner of Brand and Ferguson roads, Umbilo on November 26 at 12.30 for 1pm. There will be dancers and the pipe band will be playing. Cost R100. Visitors welcome. Cold meats, salads, ice cream and chocolate sauce and mince pies. Cash bar available. Call Memory at 083 3069229 or 031 564 4279.

The Church of the Mariannhill Monastery: (tomorrow) "YOUNG BAROCKERS" – nine young and talented soloist are performing at the Monestry. Concerti and arias by Handel, Bach, Vivaldi, Purcell. R170. Tickets at the door. Children enter free. COURTYARD THEATRE: (today) Plan ahead for the Flatfoot Dance Company’s Access Festival to celebrate "a feast of dance of all abilities’ from November 25 to December 3. November 25. 6.30pm. Tickets R50. Contact Clare at [email protected] Be included in our What’s On column. Send your events with all the relevant details to [email protected] by the Tuesday before publication.