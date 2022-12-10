Building a culture of reading to change lives

Durban Despite the lure of online games and social media apps, young people are reading more than ever, according to Durban publisher Anivesh Singh. He said the only difference was that instead of paper books, youngsters were reading on their digital devices, and this should be encouraged to develop a strong reading culture.

Singh, who co-founded the Durban International Book Fair (DIBF), wants to establish 100 book clubs before the next Fair at The Globe Suncoast Casino in August. “Books are the cheapest form of therapy. You switch off and you forget yourself and immerse yourself in the story,” said Singh. He said most readers were introverts and found solace in reading.

Now Singh would love to nurture the gift provided by books among young and old. So far, six schools in KZN have shown interest in being part of the book club project, but he also encouraged old-age homes to start book clubs. “Durban is the only Unesco City of Literature in Africa, and the Durban International Book Fair is keen to support and grow the reading and writing culture of this vibrant city,” said Singh.

He is keen to get book clubs to attend the next DIBF. This year, at least 3 200 people attended the inaugural Durban International Book Fair, while more than 100 writers from South Africa, the UK, Nigeria, Indonesia, India and China were present. The Fair will take place over five days next year.

Suncoast events manager Sameera Pillay said they were proud to be associated with an event that promoted the importance of literacy and offered a platform for authors and creatives to show their talent. Next year, children and teenagers will be invited to submit their short stories for possible inclusion in three collections. The stories will be written by pupils from elementary, intermediate, and secondary levels and will be released during the Fair. The theme for DIBF2023 is “The Book & Beyond” to highlight various forms of creativity that were inspired by books rather than just literature in isolation, said Singh.

Meanwhile, the Booksellers of Mzansi Project, which was created by DIBF to give “homeless people a dignified existence through book selling”, is growing and has caught the attention of the National Arts Council. Singh said so far, 14 vulnerable and homeless people had managed to support themselves and could now afford housing. Next year, the project will include youth between the ages of 18 and 24 who love reading, have an entrepreneurial bent and want to start their own businesses.

“You can walk in any direction and find alcohol, cigarettes and maybe cell phones, but not books. We want to make books just as easily available,” Singh said. He said, over the next few weeks, they would prepare for 12 young booksellers who will receive training and resources through the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme to start their own businesses. He said they would sell pre-loved books and that there was a gap in the market for books in the R20 to R30 range.