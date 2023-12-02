Busy weekend launches summer holidays

Durban - Brace yourselves, take your vitamins… the summer holidays have officially started. This weekend sees events and celebrations aplenty. It is the final weekend of the hilariously madcap musical mayhem, featuring Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert with the Durban City Orchestra in Classical Comedy at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre. Join McIlroy and Bobbert as they once more boldly go where no right-minded comedians should ever venture - the sacred space of The Orchestra. No sonata is sacred. No movement, unmortified. As they migrate from Bach to Beethoven … to Bedlam. A musical celebration fit for the whole family, guaranteed to bring a chuckle to Tchaikovsky, a roar to Radetsky and a burp to Brahms! Saturday at 3pm and 7pm, Sunday at 7pm. (Tickets from Computicket)

There are two performances on Saturday of the fabulously interactive family show The Great Big Enormous Turnip at the Port Natal Citadel in Glenwood, at 10am and 2pm. (Tickets R50 at door) This afternoon, from noon until 4.30pm is the Citadel Summer Afternoon Christmas themed Market in Glenwood. (Free entry) An awesome line up of live theatre, comedy, films, ballet, opera and original music comes to both Rhumbelow Theatres over the festive season. One of the season highlights is a short four-day season for Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist who returns to Durban for the first-time post Covid with a fun and interactive live show – where the cast are the audience. (December 7 – 10). (Tickets from Computicket)