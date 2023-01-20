Community theatre gets Fresha

Durban’s famed Fresha Theatre Festival is back. But this time it is being held as three mini street festivals in venues around the province. Catch it in uMlazi on January 28; Edendale, Pietermaritzburg, on January 29; and Manguzi, Kosi Bay, on February 3. All three days will be held as free open-air community festivals.

After successful versions on Durban’s North Beach promenade, the concept of outdoors theatre is being taken to the home towns of three of the graduate theatre groups who have been working with Twist Theatre Development Projects. This is a dynamic networking project that focuses on the development of community theatre groups in the province. Street theatre professional and Fresha regular, Gerard O from the Netherlands, is working with all the groups and performing and participating. All festivals have compiled full day programmes – comprising local acts all trained and mentored in street theatre. Gerald O will perform in Zebra. uMlazi Urban Arts Entertainment presents the uMlazi festival in the Umlazi Mega City Mall parking lot on January 28 from 10am to 4pm.

Special guests include the Siwele Sonke Dance Theatre with Ikhehla Elingembethe, a contemporary dance about knowing yourself and your roots. There will also be a free open dance class, including traditional dance, for everyone. Other performances include the Grateful Singers performing a capella, a gospel group, a karate demonstration and a stilt walker. Theatre includes Ant Zombies, a performance by Nansi Impumelelo that tracks the movement of the ant zombie generation back to their ancestral land; Smile Maroro by Brightness productions, where a man waits for a girl who does not arrive for a date because it is her wedding day; The Goal by Township Arts features a soccer match without a ball between boys and girls; and Inkilo Le from Inyathuko Arts Development which tells a story of a pastor who is a con artist with extraordinary powers

Zebra features Gerard O, while Crazy Man from Unyezi Theatre looks at an old karate teacher who tries to instruct his community. Fire-fighters by Urban Arts Entertainment looks at three fire-fighters trying to impress the same woman. The Goal by Township Arts features a soccer match without a ball between boys and girls. Edendale Unyezi Theatre presents a day-long festival at KwaDambuza in Edendale on January 29 from 9am to 4pm. This includes the Impap Band playing contemporary music on traditional instruments as well as amapiano from Emmanuel Mkhize. Firefighters, Crazy Man and Ant Zombies will also feature. In addition there’s Underpants where Gerard O uncovers the point of a poem and another street performance by him called Hang-up. Also dance group Ofeleba offers a mixture of traditional and modern dance, while street magician Lindo entrances with magic.

Theatre includes Umuntu by Afika Ziqubu in which two young man of different backgrounds try to find balance in life; 3 Chairs by Khulekani Mtshali which explores who are we waiting for to change ourselves; and Dustbins by Thandimpilo Theatre in which your garbage fights back. It closes with music from DJ Wah. Me For You by the Flatfoot Dance Company. Manguzi Nansi Impumelelo Arts and Culture presents the festival at Isibani Sasekhaya in Manguzi on February 3 from 10am to 2pm. Special guests include the Flatfoot Dance Company in Me for You, celebrating male friendships and proposing a kinder and more supportive way for men to connect. Choreographed by Sifiso Khumalo, this is also a celebration of the real and lived friendships between the three dancers. The trio offers some dangerous and gravity-defying partnering and will also hold a workshop.