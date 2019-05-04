David ‘Qadasi’ Jenkins and Maqhinga Radebe are the headline act that brings the sounds of traditional Maskandi music to CraftFest.

Durban - Get ready. Book the date. CraftFest is back. June 16 sees this year’s second instalment of the fun family festival that celebrates everything that is craft. It’s also Father’s Day, and what better way for dads to spend time with their families, doing what they love - sipping craft beer.

Brought to you by the Independent on Saturday and the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market, it is a feast of craft beers, locally distilled gins, exotic cocktails and mocktails and what has become one of the highlights of the festival, the bubbles bar.

Our Champagne Bar, decked out in pinks and lilacs, features some of best local Cap Classiques.

Artisanal food, too, gets prominence with a feast of flavours all freshly prepared. There’s something for everyone, with Greek, Mexican, Spanish, Turkish and even vegan foods, plus a delicious array of cakes, sweets, caramelised nuts, ice-creams and popsicles.

Then there’s the kid zone which features everything from face painting to inflatables, swings and merry-go-rounds to paintball, allowing the adults, too, to enjoy their day relaxing to the sounds of the province’s top local musicians. While we’re still wrapping up the final line, crowd favourites, Qadasi & Maqhinga, are the headline act. Hailing from Empangeni, northern KZN, David “Qadasi” Jenkins and Maqhinga Radebe are an acoustic duo on a quest to revive the powerful sounds of traditional Maskandi music.

Then, let’s not forget the crafters themselves. Browse from an exciting array of hand-crafted jewellery, beautiful home-wares and decorative items and clothing for all shapes and sizes. So you can have a fun day shopping while sipping on those craft cocktails.

This CraftFest will be an extra special event because the Shongweni Market and the Independent on Saturday celebrate their coming of age 21st birthdays.

To celebrate, we’re offering 21 special prizes which will be handed out to those attending the festival on the day. While the exact prize details are still being nailed down, think weekends away, pamper days, trips to top restaurants and brewery tours and tastings for a bunch of friends.

Christine Standeaven of the Shongweni market said she was excited to be co-hosting the fifth CraftFest.

“Each festival has attracted a great audience of families and people who just love to enjoy a great day out, meeting with the makers of all that we have on offer: great variety of food, craft beer, gin, moonshine and more. The public will be able to browse through the crafters’ section. That special gift you have been looking for might just be there waiting for you.

“We endeavour as organisers to offer a quality day out for all to enjoy. Our children’s play area is even bigger this time.”

Independent on Saturday editor, Mazwi Xaba, said: “It’s amazing how time flies. I remember with fondness those heady days when we as Independent Media were launching newspaper titles regularly when it was getting tougher and tougher to survive in this industry.

“It, therefore, warms the cockles of my heart to see the Independent on Saturday coming of age and soldiering on while registering some notable successes. And it’s similarly good to see our peers, stakeholders and partners, like Shongweni Farm and Craft Market, continue to grow.”

CraftFest is on Sunday June 16 at the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market from 10am to 4pm. Tickets from Quicket are R120 adults, R60 children 12-17, children under 12 free. Take advantage of our limited early bird tickets at R60.